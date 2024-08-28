Lydia's Home Recovery Residence Celebrates Seven Years

Lydia's Home Exterior Dennis and Tamela Shawhan

As a unique six-bed recovery residence for women in the City of Green, Lydia’s Home has been a successful example of Restorative Justice and collaboration.

AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a unique six-bed recovery residence for women in the City of Green, Lydia’s Home has been a successful example of Restorative Justice and community collaboration for seven years. Established in 2017, Lydia’s Home provides a mentored, curriculum-based, faith-centered recovery program for women in a safe home environment.

“Establishing Lydia’s Home presented an incredible opportunity to collaborate with the City of Green, including the mayor’s office and the city’s Opioid Task Force,” said Dennis Shawhan, Executive Director of Broken Chains Ministry. “When we purchased a home in a suburban residential area, we wanted city officials and the community to experience our commitment to being good neighbors.”

Renovating the home, restoring the property, and welcoming visitors to meet the staff and residents have been an ongoing part of Lydia’s Home’s commitment to building awareness and trust within the community.

"It gives me joy to celebrate the women who have transformed their lives through our Christ-centered program," said Tamela Shawhan, Director of Lydia's Home. "We have seen many committed women restore their health, reunite with their families, sustain jobs, fulfill their legal obligations, and move forward with renewed purpose, and it has been incredible to witness."

A program of Broken Chains Ministry, Lydia’s Home’s curriculum-based and faith-centered approach to women’s recovery provides layered support to foster long-term success. This approach aligns with the recommendations of the Ohio Council of Behavioral Health, Family Services Providers, and the Center for Social Innovation.

Based upon Restorative Justice principles that view crime as an act against the people, communities, and relationships rather than a crime against the state, Lydia’s Home strives to support women by providing formalized substance abuse recovery, a 60-day life formation study series, identity restoration, financial literacy, accountability, workforce readiness, and family reunification support.

“We hope that Lydia’s Home will serve as a model for other communities that want to implement a community- and faith-centered approach to women’s residential recovery,” Shawhan noted. “We have seen first-hand the remarkable transformations that women can achieve here, and we hope it will be replicated.”

About Broken Chains Ministry

Founded by Rev. Dennis Shawhan and celebrating 20 years, Broken Chains Ministry is a reputable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Summit County that has earned the coveted GuideStar Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Its mission is to improve public safety and support the local economy by reducing recidivism and restoring individuals to the community through Restorative Justice programs.

