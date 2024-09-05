Urban Value Corner Store Celebrates the Grand Opening of 11th Location in DFW Market at Stonebriar Apartment Community

Positioned at the Heart of the Community, Urban Value Brings Convenience and Full-Service Amenities Just Steps Away from Residents' Front Doors

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Value Corner Store is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location at Cortland’s Stonebriar community. This marks the 11th store in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. This expansion is part of Urban Value's ongoing commitment to providing convenient and high-quality service to communities across the region.

Located in the center of the Stonebriar community, the new Urban Value Corner Store is strategically placed across from the outdoor courtyard and directly connected to the community center. This prime location ensures that residents will have quick and easy access to a variety of essential goods and services right at their doorstep.

Steve McKinley, founder and CEO of Urban Value Corner Store, commented on the significance of this opening, stating, "Cortland’s Stonebriar community is a very special grand opening for Urban Value Corner Store. We have been working with Cortland over the last few years to add our full-service amenity to this community. We know the residents will really enjoy having Urban Value just footsteps away from their front door. This will be a great store for us and the residents."

Urban Value Corner Store continues to be a leader in offering convenient shopping solutions, providing a carefully curated selection of products and services that cater to the needs of the residents. From everyday essentials to unique local offerings, the store aims to make life easier for the residents of the Stonebriar community.

For more information about Urban Value Corner Store and its new location at Cortland At Stonebriar, please visit urbanvaluestore.com.

About Urban Value Corner Store:
Urban Value Corner Store is a rapidly growing chain of neighborhood stores dedicated to providing convenient, high-quality shopping experiences. With a focus on serving the local community, Urban Value offers a wide range of products and services tailored to meet the needs of each neighborhood it serves.

Steve McKinley
Urban Value Corner Store
info@urbanvaluestore.com

Contact
Steve McKinley
Urban Value Corner Store info@urbanvaluestore.com
