Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the St. Johns River Water Management District
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Douglas Bournique and Rob Bradley to the St. Johns River Water Management District.
Douglas Bournique
Bournique is the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Indian River Citrus League and the St. Lucie River Issues Team. Active in his community, he is a member of the Indian River Lagoon Council. Bournique earned his bachelor’s degree in geology from Whittier College.
Rob Bradley
Bradley is a Partner at Oak Strategies, LLC and an Attorney and Managing Partner at Bradley, Garrison, & Komando, P.A. Previously, he was elected as a Florida State Senator and as a member of the Clay County Board of County Commissioners. Bradley earned his bachelor’s degree in telecommunications and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.