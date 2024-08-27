Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the St. Johns River Water Management District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Douglas Bournique and Rob Bradley to the St. Johns River Water Management District.

Douglas Bournique

Bournique is the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Indian River Citrus League and the St. Lucie River Issues Team. Active in his community, he is a member of the Indian River Lagoon Council. Bournique earned his bachelor’s degree in geology from Whittier College.

Rob Bradley

Bradley is a Partner at Oak Strategies, LLC and an Attorney and Managing Partner at Bradley, Garrison, & Komando, P.A. Previously, he was elected as a Florida State Senator and as a member of the Clay County Board of County Commissioners. Bradley earned his bachelor’s degree in telecommunications and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###