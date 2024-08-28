Impetus Launches Industry's First Building Block-based GenAI Labs for Rapid Development of Enterprise Solutions

Impetus Technologies Launches GenAI Innovation Labs

Impetus GenAI Labs provides a clear path from initial assessment to a working proof of concept, delivering a production grade solution in less than 6 weeks

Our GenAI Labs offers a unique combination of strategic insights, cutting-edge technology, and hands-on expertise, in a short period, enabling our clients to achieve breakthrough moments.” — Rajeeva Gupta, CEO of Impetus Technologies

LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company that empowers the Intelligent Enterprise with innovative GenAI, cloud, and data engineering services and solutions, has announced the launch of Impetus GenAI Innovation Labs , a cutting-edge service offering designed to help enterprises unlock the transformative potential of Generative AI (GenAI).GenAI represents a seismic shift in how businesses operate, offering unprecedented opportunities to streamline processes, enhance customer experiences, and drive business innovation. Impetus’ new offering addresses the unique challenges associated with GenAI including siloed data sources, prohibitive development costs, and unforeseen governance risks. Impetus GenAI Innovation Labs tackles these challenges head-on, offering a collaborative, business-driven approach to GenAI solution delivery. By leveraging Impetus’ expertise and optimized GenAI reference architectures, organizations can fast-track their GenAI journey with minimal risk and maximum impact.Impetus GenAI Innovation Labs utilizes an iterative development model that guarantees outcomes within a fixed timeline and budget. It provides a clear path from initial assessment to a working proof of concept, delivering a production grade solution in less than 6 weeks. This approach ensures that businesses can rapidly develop and iterate GenAI solutions, achieving real-world outcomes that align with their strategic goals. GenAI Innovation Labs harnesses pre-built GenAI building blocks that power key functionality including document intelligence, customer experience, intelligent dashboards, content generation, advanced data analysis, and more.“We’re excited to launch Impetus GenAI Innovation Labs, which will be a game changer for enterprises looking to leverage the power of Generative AI,” said Rajeeva Gupta, CEO of Impetus Technologies. “Our GenAI Labs offers an opportunity to experience a unique combination of strategic insights, cutting-edge technology, and hands-on expertise, in a short period, enabling our clients to achieve breakthrough moments and stay ahead of the curve in today’s fast-evolving landscape.”Impetus GenAI Innovation Labs offers three distinct lab experiences, each tailored to meet different stages of an enterprise’s GenAI journey:GenAI Strategy Lab: A 2-day workshop to define the right GenAI strategy, including a strategic assessment of business goals, success metrics, and resource constraints.GenAI Design Lab: A 1–3-week engagement focused on architectural design, technology selection, and data readiness evaluation, resulting in a comprehensive design plan.GenAI Build Lab: A 3–5-week engagement that delivers a working production-grade prototype.Each lab is designed to address specific technology challenges while maximizing the opportunities presented by GenAI, ensuring that enterprises can navigate the complexities of this transformative technology with confidence. For a limited period, Impetus is offering the first two labs, Strategy and Design, complimentary for qualified organizations.Impetus has helped leading Fortune 500 enterprises across multiple domains propel their business growth with its wide range of enterprise AI services. This includes delivering key capabilities such as generating automated content for enhanced customer communication while increasing compliance monitoring call coverage, accelerating time-to-market for new products, and more.With the launch of GenAI Innovation Labs, Impetus will empower enterprises to unlock new levels of business innovation and productivity, ensuring they stay ahead of industry trends and future challenges with scalable, AI-driven solutions. To get started, visit Impetus GenAI Innovation Labs and explore a revolutionary approach to rapidly develop GenAI solutions.About Impetus TechnologiesImpetus Technologies empowers intelligent enterprises with innovative solutions and services in cloud engineering, data engineering, and GenAI. Impetus’ expertise and elite engineering talent ensure certainty in delivery, solving the toughest challenges across industries. Impetus also offers tailored solutions for automated data platform modernization, cloud cost optimization, data platform creation, and data catalog upgrades to unlock data responsibly for GenAI.

