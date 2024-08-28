Chalice Connect Receives Award as Top Marketplace Platform for Businesses and Associations

Chalice Revamps Private-Label Affinity Program for Associations, Garnering Recognition in M&A Today for Outstanding Achievements

Our platform is a fully integrated, customizable solution that empowers organizations to deliver outstanding benefits, drive growth, and stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape.” — Keith Gregg, CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chalice Connect, a leader in digital marketplace solutions, is excited to announce its recognition as the Top Marketplace Platform by M&A Today, thanks to its cutting-edge white-label affinity program. This program is specifically designed to help businesses significantly enhance their value propositions to affiliated clients, customers, advisors, and members. With Chalice Connect, organizations can offer exclusive perks, benefits, discounts, and savings, all at no upfront cost, while creating new and additional revenue streams.

The newly enhanced white-label affinity program offers a customizable digital marketplace filled with premium products and services. Tailored for businesses of all sizes, the platform helps streamline operations, reduce expenses, and boost employee loyalty and satisfaction. Key features include Single Sign-On (SSO), API integration, and actionable business intelligence.

"Our platform is much more than a collection of high-quality products and services offering substantial benefits and savings," said Keith Gregg, CEO of Chalice Connect. "It's a fully integrated, customizable solution that empowers organizations to deliver outstanding benefits, drive growth, and stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape."

Chalice Connect provides access to Fortune 500-level benefits, including affordable group health insurance coverage for individuals, families, and small businesses, with discounts averaging 25-30%. Additional perks include savings on travel, hotels, luxury items, and everyday products and services, significantly improving employee and affiliate recruitment and retention.

In conjunction with the launch of the new affinity program, Chalice Connect is honored to receive the "Internet Marketplace Platforms of 2024" award from M&A Today. This prestigious recognition underscores Chalice Connect's innovative solutions and significant impact on the internet marketplace industry, marking a key milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence, and growth.

By leveraging Chalice Connect’s corporate buying power, businesses can save an average of $18,000 annually. The platform also supports multiple revenue streams through subscription fees, vendor partnerships, and advertising opportunities, ensuring that organizations benefit financially while offering valuable services to their affiliated advisors, members, clients, and customers.

"We are dedicated to making life easier for business owners," added Gregg. "Our streamlined setup process and ongoing support ensure our customers can quickly start reaping the benefits of our platform without the financial burden. Best of all, it is fully white-labeled with their brand!"

Chalice Connect invites organizations to explore the benefits of its affinity program and discover how it can enhance their offerings, improve affiliate satisfaction, and drive new revenue streams. For more information or to schedule a meeting, visit www.chaliceconnect.com.

About Chalice Connect

Chalice Connect is a leading provider of white-label affinity platforms, delivering outstanding benefits, perks, and discounts to organizations nationwide. By offering a one-stop access point, Chalice Connect empowers businesses to provide top-quality products and services to their employees and members while generating new revenue streams. For more information, visit www.chaliceconnect.com.

