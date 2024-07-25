Affordable Group Health Insurance for Financial Advisors: Chalice MD Serves Advisors with Fortune-500 Benefits

Chalice MD is the first to offer fortune 500 group health insurance benefits and rates to financial advisors, available to firms even under ten employees.

In response to increasing demand, we have launched Chalice MD as a stand-alone offering, providing broker-dealers and RIAs with enhanced benefits that alleviate their pain point and cost burden.” — Keith Gregg, CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chalice Connect (“Chalice”), a leading software and technology company that private labels comprehensive affinity platforms to RIAs, broker dealers and associations, proudly introduces Chalice MD, an affordable group health insurance program available to firms even under ten employees. This exclusive program addresses the primary challenge faced by individual advisors and their families—securing high-quality health insurance coverage at a cost they can afford, regardless of business size. You heard that correct, even a sole proprietor can access these benefits.

Through its exclusive and strategic partnership with Paychex PEO, Chalice MD is the first to offer fortune 500 benefits and rates to small business owners with fewer than 10 employees—benefits that are not accessible through the open market or insurance exchanges. This partnership is particularly significant as Chalice celebrates its third consecutive year as a top channel partner of Paychex, highlighting the strength and reliability of their collaboration.

“Our Group Health Insurance program has been our top product offering within Chalice, embraced by thousands of advisors nationwide with average savings of 35-40%,” states Keith Gregg, Founder and CEO of Chalice Network and Chalice Connect. “In response to increasing demand, we have launched Chalice MD as a stand-alone enterprise offering, providing independent broker-dealers, RIAs, associations, and other small businesses with enhanced benefits that alleviate their top pain point and cost burden.”

Chalice MD is available through enterprise license agreements as a stand-alone offering, and can be private-labeled for enterprises (IBD, RIA, associations, technology companies, etc.), or secured directly from Chalice Network.

About Chalice:

Chalice Network is a leading technology-enabled membership organization for independent financial advisors, RIAs, IARs, and other independent business owners. Through its integrated platform, Chalice provides members with benefits, perks and significant savings through access to essential tools, resources, and services designed to drive growth, optimize operations, and achieve their business objectives. By fostering collaboration and innovation, Chalice empowers its members to navigate industry challenges successfully and thrive in an ever-evolving landscape. Learn more about Chalice by visiting www.chalicenetwork.com and www.chaliceconnect.com.