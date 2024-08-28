JCPS Cluster Ministers address National Assembly in First Parliamentary Oral Q&A Session of the 7th Administration, 28 Aug
JCPS Cluster Ministers will appear before the National Assembly for an oral Question and Answer session on Wednesday, 28 August 2024.
This marks the first parliamentary Oral Q&A session following the formation of the new Government of National Unity after the 2024 election and the appointment of the new National Executive by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Date: Wednesday, 28 August 2024
Time: 15h00
Venue: Good Hope Chamber (Hybrid), Parliament of South Africa, Cape Town
Ministers from the following portfolios are expected to address questions:
- Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
- Minister of Correctional Services, Pieter Groenewald
- Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga
- Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber
- Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola
- Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembisile Simelane
- Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu
Key topics to be addressed include amongst others:
1. Measures to combat overcrowding in correctional facilities.
2. Strategies to address gangsterism in prisons.
3. Progress on the Border Management Authority.
4. Efforts to strengthen cyber security and intelligence capabilities.
5. Advancements in economic diplomacy and international relations.
6. Initiatives to combat corruption within government departments.
7. Plans to address challenges faced by military veterans.
8. Strategies to combat gender-based violence and sexual crimes.
9. Measures to improve the efficiency of the criminal justice system.
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this significant parliamentary session. The Q&A session will also be broadcast live on Parliament TV and various online platforms.
