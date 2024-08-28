JCPS Cluster Ministers address National Assembly in First Parliamentary Oral Q&A Session of the 7th Administration, 28 Aug

JCPS Cluster Ministers will appear before the National Assembly for an oral Question and Answer session on Wednesday, 28 August 2024.

This marks the first parliamentary Oral Q&A session following the formation of the new Government of National Unity after the 2024 election and the appointment of the new National Executive by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Date: Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Time: 15h00

Venue: Good Hope Chamber (Hybrid), Parliament of South Africa, Cape Town

Ministers from the following portfolios are expected to address questions:

- Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

- Minister of Correctional Services, Pieter Groenewald

- Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga

- Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber

- Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola

- Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembisile Simelane

- Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu

Key topics to be addressed include amongst others:

1. Measures to combat overcrowding in correctional facilities.

2. Strategies to address gangsterism in prisons.

3. Progress on the Border Management Authority.

4. Efforts to strengthen cyber security and intelligence capabilities.

5. Advancements in economic diplomacy and international relations.

6. Initiatives to combat corruption within government departments.

7. Plans to address challenges faced by military veterans.

8. Strategies to combat gender-based violence and sexual crimes.

9. Measures to improve the efficiency of the criminal justice system.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this significant parliamentary session. The Q&A session will also be broadcast live on Parliament TV and various online platforms.

For any follow-up media enquiries, you are advised to contact the following government communicators.

The Presidency – Sipho Mbhele 083 625 53446 (MLO)

Correctional Services – (MLO) Eune Oelofsen 079 492 52 34 (DOC) Logan Maistry 083 644 4050

Defence and Military Veterans- (MLO) Brig General Mafi Mgobozi 012- 355 6302 (DOD) Siphiwe Dlamini 012-355 6103

Minister of Home Affairs – (MLO) Siya 082 898 1657 (DOHA) Duwayne Essay 067 630 4183

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation- Chrispin Phiri 073 254 6502 (MLO), Clayson Monyela 0828845974 (DIRCO)

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development (MLO) (DOJCD) Tsekiso Machike 078 237 3900

Minister of Police (MLO) Kamogelo Mogotsi 076 523 0085 (SAPS) Brigadier Athlenda Mathe 082 040 8808

