Minister Nomakhosazana Meth addresses The Education Labour Relations Council Labour Law Seminar, 28 Aug

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms Nomakhosazana Meth, will address the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) Labour Law Seminar, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre today, 28 August 2024.

The ELRC Labour Law Seminar seeks to reflect on the role of the Judiciary in post-democracy South Africa and determine is the current legislation promotes the values expressed in the Constitution.

As the country celebrates 30 Years of Democracy, the ELRC commemorates 30 years Anniversary under the theme; “30 Years in the making: Reconciling triumphs and losses in the labour relations landscape to carve a future path of success.”

The Seminar will be attended by senior experts in the Legal, Education and Constitutional Law fraternity including Academics.

Members of the Media are invited to the Seminar as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Time: 12:00

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre, Parkade 5, Hall 5.

Media enquiries:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai

Spokesperson to Minister

Cell: 072 737 2205

E-mail: Thobeka.Magcai@labour.gov.za.

