InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Laundry Basket that Eliminates the Need to Bend Over to Pick It Up

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --John G. of Council Bluffs, IA is the creator of the Ergonomic Clothes Basket, an improved laundry basket with two baskets attached together at the base, elevating the base, and allowing users to pick up the basket with ease. The elevated basket enables users to pick up and retrieve clothes from the basket without having to bend over. The baskets may measure approximately 32 inches in height and 24 inches in width.The basket can be of unitary construction, or two baskets joined together that can be half-screwed for shipping and storage purposes. Users can easily retrieve clothes from the elevated basket without having to bend over. There can be a lid to keep clothes secure in the basket, and there may be carrying handles mounted on each side. Ultimately, the basket helps save time and effort when transporting clothes to and from the washer and dryer.The market for more efficient and ergonomic laundry baskets is dynamic and competitive, driven by consumer demand for comfort, functionality, and style. Success in this market requires a focus on innovative design and durable materials that offer convenience when doing laundry. Improvements to laundry baskets in the last several years include ergonomic handles, collapsible designs, multi-compartment baskets for easy sorting, and wheels for mobility.While these designs are useful, the baskets still require the user to bend over to pick it up. Constantly bending over and picking up a heavy laundry basket can lead to severe back aches and pains. The Ergonomic Clothes Basket alleviates these issues and offers an innovative and versatile product that would significantly expand the laundry basket market.John filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Ergonomic Clothes Basket product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Ergonomic Clothes Basket can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

