Huddle House Hosts Live Oak, FL Grand Opening, Aug. 31

LIVE OAK, FL, USA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huddle House , serving freshly prepared, homestyle food since 1964, is ringing in the holiday weekend with the grand opening of its newest location in Live Oak, Florida. Join the festivities on Saturday, August 31, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 6670 US-129 Suite 2 & 3 for a day filled with delicious food and fun giveaways.To mark the occasion, Huddle House will be treating three lucky guests to Free Meals for a Year!* Guests can also indulge in the restaurant’s iconic 99-cent Golden Waffles and enjoy a variety of exciting Huddle House gifts and surprises throughout the day.“We’re excited to officially bring Huddle House to the Live Oak community and celebrate with guests during this anticipated grand opening,” said Jeremy Lee, Senior Director of Field Marketing at Huddle House. “Huddle House is all about welcoming folks with warm hospitality and homestyle meals, including breakfast served all day. We’re proud to become part of this growing community and look forward to becoming a local favorite for years to come.”The new restaurant will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering guests the chance to enjoy "Any Meal, Any Time." From hearty Breakfast Platters and Burgers to satisfying Big Beast Breakfast Burritos and comforting Homestyle Dinners, Huddle House serves up a wide variety of delicious options to satisfy any craving.For more information about Huddle House, including locations and franchising opportunities, visit www.HuddleHouse.com or follow them on social @HuddleHouse. *99-cent Waffles are available one per guest, for dine-in only.*Three Grand Prize winners will be announced during the Grand Opening with the prize of Free Meals for a Year.About Huddle HouseCommitted to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded in 1964.Today, the brand has nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand. The company embraces innovation to grow and evolve its companies and people.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com.

