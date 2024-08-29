Minfy bolsters its data and AI specialization with acquisition of Dynapt

About

Minfy is an Applied Technology Architect, guiding businesses to thrive in the era of intelligent data applications. We leverage cloud, AI, and data analytics to design and implement bespoke technology solutions that solve real-world challenges and propel you ahead of the curve. With a track record of success across diverse industries, Minfy is the trusted partner for organizations looking to innovate and grow. With 400+ client engagements, mature cloud, data and AI practices and competencies led by 500+ bright Minfinites – we truly believe in augmenting human capabilities leveraging technology. With clients across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, financial services sectors, Minfy currently serves customers in the US, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and India. For more information, visit [www.minfytech.com].

