Minfy bolsters its commitment to delivery with AWS Resilience Competency

Minfy Achieves AWS Resilience Competency, Enhancing Cloud Workload Reliability and Disaster Recovery for Global ClientsHYDERABAD, TELENGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minfy, a leading AI solutions and Cloud Native Systems Integrator, is proud to announce its achievement of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Resilience Competency, in Resilience Recovery, which helps AWS customers improve the availability and resilience of critical workloads in the cloud.
This Competency highlights specialized AWS Partners offering professional consulting and engineering services that include defining and measuring availability metrics; reviewing customer’s operational and development resilience posture and remediating risk; testing and protecting workloads with disaster recovery plans; and developing solutions that have high availability and resilience as a standard.
AWS Resilience Competency Partners provide tailored guidance and solutions to help organizations achieve the highest system availability—ensuring they’re always ready to meet the demands of their end customers. AWS Partners in the Resilience Recovery category are validated by AWS experts for helping customers achieve Business Continuity Plans by developing and implementing Disaster Recovery Solutions.
Minfy leads with an AI-based approach, harnessing the power of Swayam, its autonomous Cloud Management Platform, to discover, evaluate, automate, and ensure the reliability of workloads and applications. Offering 24/7 global support, and site reliability engineering (SRE) services, the AWS Resilience Competency further strengthens Minfy’s focus on customer experience, meticulous operations planning, real-time monitoring, and observability while bridging the gap between development and operations.
Sumesh Rahavendra, Chief Strategy & Technology leader at PoS Malaysia, said, "As a long-standing partner of Minfy, we've experienced the value of their SRE- based approach and commitment to delivering reliable cloud solutions. Their achievement of the AWS Resilience Competency is an exciting milestone for us. With Minfy's expertise, we are confident that our critical workloads are stable and that we can continue to drive innovation with reduced downtime."
Vijay Jain, Minfy Director, and Co-founder, said, "Minfy's dedication to customer success drives prioritization for the reliability and resiliency of our clients' cloud environment. Our experience with hundreds of enterprise customers allowed us to build in-house AI platforms like Swayam. With Swayam, our AI-augmented cloud engineers go the extra mile in delivering a seamless and dependable cloud experience. We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to our customers, and this achievement further strengthens our mission to deliver the highest standards of cloud reliability."
Minfy, validated with the AWS Resilience Competency, is positioned to help businesses across industries enhance their AWS workloads and disaster recovery capabilities. For more information on how Minfy can elevate your cloud experience and mitigate risks, please visit [Minfy's Website: www.minfytech.com].
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
About Minify
Minfy is an AI Solutions and Cloud Native System Integrator helping enterprises, start-ups, and fast-growing businesses navigate digital journeys. Our transformative services include Modernizing IT, building Intelligent Applications leveraging AI, democratizing data, automating IT operations, solving customer problems with IP-led solutions while providing world-class 24/7 managed services. With 400+ client engagements across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, financial services sectors, Minfy currently serves customers in the US, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, and India.
