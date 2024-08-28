2024 NPT PREPCOM Side Event: Advancing the Global Agenda of a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World

Ambassador Désirée Schweitzer, Permanent Representative of Austria in Geneva, pointed out the connection between the humanitarian perspective on nuclear weapons and disarmament.

The humanitarian and environmental consequences and risks associated with nuclear weapons make nuclear deterrence a precarious and unsustainable approach to global security procurance.” —Ambassador Désirée Schweitzer, Permanent Representative of Austria in Geneva

The Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture Mr. Hidehiko Yuzaki underscored the importance of nuclear abolition for peaceful lives. Citing the disruptions in global food supply caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Governor Yuzaki pointed to the interconnectedness of nuclear capability and human sustainability.

The very existence of nuclear weapons impacts the sustainable future of the earth and mankind.” —Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture Mr. Hidehiko Yuzaki

Prof. Kazuko Hikawa, Vice Director of the Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition, Nagasaki University, argued for the need to address disarmament with all its interrelated issues, recognizing common values.

At the time the UN was organized, [people] were recognizing all the issues were interconnected and interrelated. [But] they have not proposed any concrete solution to solve these interconnected issues.” —Prof. Kazuko Hikawa, Vice Director of Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition, Nagasaki University

Ms. Vanessa Canola, a participant in the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) Youth Leader Fund for a World without Nuclear Weapons, emphasized youth empowerment and engagement.