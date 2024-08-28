AI-Driven Sustainable Solutions to Overcome Global Challenges: Workshop and Panel Discussion

Register for the workshop This workshop aims to demystify AI and explore its transformative potential for sustainable development. This interactive experience will equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and connections necessary to become a driving force in the responsible application of AI technologies. Participants will engage in hands-on exercises and group discussions to navigate ethical considerations and best practices, while expert-led microsessions will showcase AI applications in health care, education, agriculture, and climate action. Through compelling case studies from low-income countries, this workshop will highlight both the challenges as well as the successes of implementing AI in resource-constrained settings. By the end of the workshop, the participants will be empowered to advocate for and implement inclusive AI solutions, contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Schedule (CEST, UTC +2) 09:00 – 09:30 Registration and welcome refreshments 09:30 – 09:35 Opening remarks by Mihoko Kumamoto, Director, UNITAR Division for Prosperity 09:35 – 09:45 Welcome address by Nikhil Seth, Executive Director, UNITAR 09:45 – 12:00 Expert-led interactive AI workshop

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.