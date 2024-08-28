Developer selected to create 800 home Aldinga development

Sustainability and affordability will be the focus of a new housing development at Aldinga, after the Malinauskas Labor Government reached an agreement with Villawood Properties to develop a key parcel of land in Adelaide’s south.

More than 800 new homes will be built in the net zero-carbon community, with at least 25 per cent to be affordable. The development will feature a mix of townhouses, detached and semi-detached homes.

The project will include a residents’ club including a pool, gym and café. Extensive open space, parks, reserves and chain-of-ponds corridors will be complemented by extensive green canopy.

Central to the master planned community will be an over 55’s Lifestyle Village on the site's western parcel.

The Lifestyle Village will consist of two and three-bedroom homes, surrounded by world-class recreational and wellbeing amenities. Proposals include a clubhouse with a pool, spa, sauna, gymnasium, cinema, co-working space and bar.

The development will feature a number of energy saving initiatives including gas-free solar, heat pumps, batteries, microgrids and specially designed lot orientation as well as mandated sustainable building materials sympathetic to the area.

The environmentally friendly development includes:

16 per cent open space

Tree canopy cover at least 25 per cent

Net zero carbon community

All-electric development

Energy efficient homes including light-coloured roofing, solar, heat pumps, batteries and a microgrid to reduce energy costs

The 45-hectare site is bordered by Quinliven Road to the north, Main South Road to the east, Aldinga Beach Road to the south and How Road to the west and is adjacent the new birth to year 12 Aldinga Payinthi College.

The development will be supplied with the necessary water and sewer infrastructure with the developer to pay the $10,000 per-allotment greenfield augmentation charge outlined in the Housing Roadmap.

The State Government has preserved the 60-metre-wide rail corridor through the site to provide long term options for an extension of the Seaford rail line to Aldinga.

Villawood has committed to deliver a north-south shared use path along the eastern edge of the rail corridor. The corridor will be landscaped and made available to the community as additional open space until the time comes to extend the rail line.

Public engagement on Villawood’s draft masterplan will occur later this year with construction due to commence next year.

For concept images click here.

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

This development will create a whole new community in a booming area of our city.

It’s important this design incorporates affordable and sustainable housing options as well as a central community club and Lifestyle Village to create a vibrant community.

This government is taking action to address the housing crisis and this is the type of master-planned development that will help us increase the supply of housing for South Australians.

Attributable to Nick Champion

We need more housing for South Australians – both young and old.

This is an opportunity to transform an empty paddock into 800 new homes, with at least a quarter of them to be affordable.

This all-electric development will be a sustainable and energy efficient community that will help the future residents live in comfort.

Attributable to Leon Bignell

This will be welcome news for people in the southern suburbs and Fleurieu Peninsula who are looking to continue to live in our wonderful local area.

As in many parts of Australia, the national housing shortage has had a detrimental effect on renters and people who want to own their own home.

The community supports this development and is adamant that it had to be done in a sustainable way that everyone can be proud of, rather than one where shortcuts are taken, and design and environmental factors aren’t given the highest priority.

Attributable to Alan Miller, Chief Executive Villawood Properties

This is seriously ground-breaking for South Australia and it’s blazing a new path for mainstream sustainable housing and premium affordability for the entire country.

We haven’t seen all the elements of cost, design, sustainability, social connection and quality come together like this before in any mainstream housing project in Australia.

Aldinga is rewriting how new communities are designed, how lifestyle and climate considerations are factored into them and how home buyers can far more easily access the property market.