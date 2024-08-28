Mindbowser Helps Client Achieve HIPAA Compliance with Vanta

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindbowser, a healthcare-focused digital transformation and product engineering company, is dedicated to helping healthcare organizations easily achieve HIPAA compliance. By utilizing Vanta ’s leading trust management platform, Mindbowser provides automated solutions that allow its clients to navigate the complexities of HIPAA regulations confidently. With a strong focus on data protection and compliance, Mindbowser ensures that healthcare companies can meet their regulatory requirements effectively. Katie Taylor , CEO of Child Life On Call, a virtual child life service company, shared her experience. “Mindbowser was attentive and supportive of our efforts to ensure the details of our platform remain HIPAA compliant. Their team helped us implement the security measures and protocols to protect patient information."With the rapid adoption of digitalization, security, and compliance are becoming more complex but indispensable. For companies to stay competitive and maintain trust, they must adhere to legal and commercial regulations. By prioritizing security and compliance in their digitization efforts, organizations protect their assets and reputation while demonstrating their commitment to ethical business practices and responsible stewardship of digital resources in an increasingly interconnected world. Ayush Jain , CEO of Mindbowser, said, "Achieving HIPAA compliance is paramount for healthcare organizations to maintain the trust of their patients and stakeholders. We take pride in our collaboration with Vanta to guide these healthcare companies through the complexities of HIPAA regulations and implement robust security measures to protect sensitive data."Mindbowser continues to deliver innovative, automated compliance solutions, helping healthcare organizations achieve peace of mind and focus on their core mission of providing exceptional care.About Mindbowser:Mindbowser stands out as a leading healthcare services provider, leveraging over 15 years of expertise in digital transformation and product engineering. We offer 50+ pre-built solutions for seamlessly integrating 20+ major Electronic Health Records (EHRs), 100+ wearables, and ensuring secure Protected Health Information (PHI) data anonymization with comprehensive HIPAA compliance. Our clients save over 60% development cost and a significant 80% decrease in deployment time.About Child Life on Call:Child Life on Call. By leveraging technology and a team of certified child life specialists, Child Life on Call delivers personalized care and education to hospitals, parents, and organizations across the United States.About Vanta:Vanta is the easy way to get and stay compliant. Thousands of fast-growing companies depend on Vanta to automate their security monitoring and get ready for security audits in weeks, not months. Simply connect your tools to Vanta, fix the gaps on your dashboard, and then work with a Vanta-trained auditor to complete your audit. Vanta supports SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and CCPA compliance standards.

