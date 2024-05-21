Mindbowser Achieves Carbon Neutrality for FY 2023-24
Demonstrates Commitment to Sustainability and Environmental AccountabilityDOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindbowser, a leader in digital transformation and product engineering services announced that it has achieved carbon neutrality for the financial year 2023-24. Mindbowser successfully achieved Carbon Neutral status through the purchase and retiral of carbon credits from TerraBlu Climate Tech for the assessment period. This achievement is part of the company's ongoing efforts to mitigate its environmental footprint.
Mindbowser does not generate any Scope 1 emissions that are typically associated with direct sources such as company vehicles or on-site fuel combustion. The company’s Scope 2 emissions, derived from purchased electricity consumption, are calculated at 22.984 metric tons of CO2 equivalent. Mindbowser has offset this entire amount.
“We are proud to achieve full carbon neutral status for Mindbowser, reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted partner both in technology and sustainability. Our approach to offsetting carbon emissions reflects our commitment to sustainability and the broader global effort to combat climate change,” said Ayush Jain, CEO of Mindbowser Inc.
Climate change is one of the biggest crises of the modern world, demanding urgent and meaningful action from governments and industry. Climate change is directly linked to global warming, food shortages, rising sea levels, and threats to forests, animals, and the human race. Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, more than 196 countries have announced their net-zero and carbon neutrality targets. Carbon emissions are the major contributor to climate change.
While net-zero carbon status refers to an organization’s ability to completely remove its carbon emissions from the atmosphere, carbon neutrality refers to compensating for organizational emissions through buying carbon offsets, which in turn fund other industries to reduce their carbon emissions.
“Achieving carbon neutrality underscores the fact that Mindbowser is not only a leader in digital transformation and product engineering for the global healthcare sector but is also a model organization for environmental stewardship,” Ayush Jain added.
In addition to our carbon reduction targets, we are expanding its sustainability efforts across various fronts:
-Open Footprint Tracking: We maintain an open and transparent approach to tracking its environmental impact, allowing stakeholders to monitor progress and contribute ideas for improvement.
-No Plastic Pledge: We are committed to reducing plastic waste by implementing eco-friendly alternatives and promoting responsible consumption practices among our employees and partners.
-Reduce Paper Consumption: Embracing digital solutions, the organization actively reduces paper usage, minimizing its ecological footprint and promoting a paperless work environment.
-Zero-Waste Initiatives: Through waste reduction strategies and responsible waste management practices, we aim to achieve zero waste production, contributing to a circular economy.
-Promoting Sustainability through "Bike>Pool>Car" Day, the employees use sustainable transportation every month, promoting biking, carpooling, and public transport to reduce carbon emissions from commuting.
“Moving forward, we are excited to expand our sustainability initiatives, focusing on renewable energy, waste reduction, and a more sustainable supply chain,” Ayush Jain added. “Our goal is to continuously innovate in both technology and sustainability, creating a positive ripple effect across our industry and beyond.”
By embedding sustainability into its business strategy, Mindbowser seeks to create a long-term positive impact. The company will continue to measure its carbon footprint annually and explore new technologies and practices to reduce its environmental impact further. This commitment to sustainability not only benefits the planet but also enhances Mindbowser's appeal to clients and employees who prioritize environmental responsibility.
About Mindbowser
Mindbowser is the most trusted digital transformation and product engineering company with 12+ years of experience, digitizing 100+ customers in 7 countries across different industries. Mindbowser focuses on Design Thinking, Clean Code, DevSecops & Quality Automation through its cutting-edge solutions in Mobility, Data Science, Cloud, IoT, Blockchain & ML.
For more information visit www.mindbowser.com
Corporate Communication Team
Mindbowser Inc
+1 408-786-5974
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube