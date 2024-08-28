Renovation works at Taipa Terminal Post Office

MACAU, August 28 - The Taipa Terminal Post Office will be undergoing internal renovation works and postal counter service will be terminated with effect from 12th September 2024. The reopening date will be announced with further notice. For postal services, please visit the following post offices:

Postal Counter Network Location and Telephone Office Hours Monday to Friday Saturday Nova Taipa Post Office Rua de Bragança, Torre 30 da Urbanização Nova Taipa, "Crisântemo Court", Taipa Tel.: 2884 4038 10:00 - 19:00 10:00 - 13:00 Carmo Post Office Avenida de Carlos da Maia, Edifício CTT, Taipa Tel.: 2882 7010 10:00 - 14:00 15:00 – 19:00 10:00 - 13:00 Ocean Gardens Post Office Rua do Jardim, Jardins do Oceano, "Azalea Court", Taipa Tel.: 2881 3306 10:00 - 19:00 --- Airport Post Office Edifício do Aeroporto Internacional de Macau – Terminal de Partidas, 1º andar, Taipa Tel.: 2886 1465 10:00 - 19:00

We apologize for any inconvenience that might have caused.