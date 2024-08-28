Submit Release
Renovation works at Taipa Terminal Post Office

MACAU, August 28 - The Taipa Terminal Post Office will be undergoing internal renovation works and postal counter service will be terminated with effect from 12th September 2024. The reopening date will be announced with further notice.  For postal services, please visit the following post offices:

Postal Counter Network

Location and Telephone

Office Hours

Monday to Friday

Saturday

Nova Taipa Post Office

Rua de Bragança, Torre 30 da Urbanização Nova Taipa, "Crisântemo Court", Taipa

Tel.: 2884 4038

10:00 - 19:00

10:00 - 13:00

Carmo Post Office

Avenida de Carlos da Maia, Edifício CTT, Taipa

Tel.: 2882 7010

10:00 - 14:00

15:00 – 19:00

10:00 - 13:00

Ocean Gardens Post Office

Rua do Jardim, Jardins do Oceano, "Azalea Court", Taipa

Tel.: 2881 3306

10:00 - 19:00

---

Airport Post Office

Edifício do Aeroporto Internacional de Macau – Terminal de Partidas, 1º andar, Taipa

Tel.: 2886 1465

10:00 - 19:00

We apologize for any inconvenience that might have caused.

