Renovation works at Taipa Terminal Post Office
MACAU, August 28 - The Taipa Terminal Post Office will be undergoing internal renovation works and postal counter service will be terminated with effect from 12th September 2024. The reopening date will be announced with further notice. For postal services, please visit the following post offices:
|
Postal Counter Network
|
Location and Telephone
|
Office Hours
|
Monday to Friday
|
Saturday
|
Nova Taipa Post Office
|
Rua de Bragança, Torre 30 da Urbanização Nova Taipa, "Crisântemo Court", Taipa
Tel.: 2884 4038
|
10:00 - 19:00
|
10:00 - 13:00
|
Carmo Post Office
|
Avenida de Carlos da Maia, Edifício CTT, Taipa
Tel.: 2882 7010
|
10:00 - 14:00
15:00 – 19:00
|
10:00 - 13:00
|
Ocean Gardens Post Office
|
Rua do Jardim, Jardins do Oceano, "Azalea Court", Taipa
Tel.: 2881 3306
|
10:00 - 19:00
|
---
|
Airport Post Office
|
Edifício do Aeroporto Internacional de Macau – Terminal de Partidas, 1º andar, Taipa
Tel.: 2886 1465
|
10:00 - 19:00
We apologize for any inconvenience that might have caused.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.