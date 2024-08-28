Three webinars scheduled in NotMISpecies series

Invasive species pose a threat to Michigan’s environment, economy, and sometimes even human health. What is at stake? What is being done? This webinar series explores how agencies, universities, and locally led organizations are working together to protect Michigan’s natural resources through the Michigan Invasive Species Program.

Red swamp crayfish

If you are concerned about the impacts of invasive species or interested in the techniques used to control them, join us as we examine species-specific actions, innovations in research and technology, and programs designed to help communities prevent and manage harmful invasive species. A question-and-answer period will follow each presentation. Recorded versions of all previous NotMISpecies webinars are available at Michigan.gov/EGLE/Outreach under “All Webinar Series.”

Upcoming webinar in the series

September 12, 9 to 10 a.m.

Genes on the move: Understanding red swamp crayfish spread in southeastern Michigan

Invasive red swamp crayfish are found in small ponds and drainages in southeastern Michigan, in areas with a high potential for spread to nearby bodies of water. Dr. Jared Homola of the USGS Wisconsin Cooperative Fishery Research Unit will discuss a project in collaboration with Michigan State University and the Michigan DNR using cutting-edge genetic tools to identify the biological and environmental factors that could lead to the crayfish's spread. Understanding these factors is helping inform development of strategies to assess the risks posed by red swamp crayfish and ultimately control or eradicate them in Michigan.

October 29, 9 to 10 a.m.

Getting down to the nitty gritty: Oak wilt spread and vector behavior research in Michigan

Oak wilt is an invasive fungal pathogen that spreads underground through interconnected roots and also above ground by beetles that carry, or vector, the pathogen. Nitidulid beetles, also called sap beetles, act as oak wilt vectors. They are attracted to sap from fresh wounds on trees which become entry points for the fungus. Knowing exactly when these beetle vectors are active in the spring and summer can determine the “no pruning” season recommended to protect oaks. Join Dr. Tara Bal and Katie Bershing from the College of Forest Resources and Environmental Science at Michigan Technological University as they explain how to identify and prevent oak wilt and share results from their ongoing research into oak wilt vector behavior in northern Michigan.

November 20, 9 to 10 a.m.

Beauty or beast? Tackling invasive Himalayan balsam in the Upper Peninsula

Invasive Himalayan balsam (Impatiens glandulifera) isn’t well known across Michigan, but it has been detected in isolated regions of the Upper Peninsula. With showy, orchid-like blooms and high nectar volume, this plant is attractive to both humans and wildlife, so what’s the problem? Join Nick Cassel, Upper Peninsula Resource Conservation and Development Council director, Elise Desjarlais, Lake to Lake CISMA coordinator, and Michael Hindy, Three Shores CISMA coordinator, to find out why Himalayan balsam is such a concern, what's being done to manage it, and what landowners can do to help.