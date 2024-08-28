Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 29, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 29, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Carroll
|Village of Sherrodsville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Village of Leesville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Southeast Emergency Communications Center
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Delaware
|DASCO
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Franklin
|Ambassador Home Health Services, L.L.C.
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Southwest Public Libraries
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Gallia
|Springfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Colerain Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Columbia Township Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Norwood, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Henry
|Henry County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson
|Village of Amsterdam
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Lorain
|Lorain County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mahoning
|Poland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Canfield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mercer
|Fort Recovery Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Perry
|Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Sandusky
|Bloom of Grace Rehab LLC dba Surest Path Recovery Center
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Summit
|South Summit Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Barberton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Copley Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Williams
|Williams County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Plain Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.