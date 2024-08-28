Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 29, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Carroll Village of Sherrodsville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Village of Leesville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Southeast Emergency Communications Center
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Delaware DASCO
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Franklin Ambassador Home Health Services, L.L.C.
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Southwest Public Libraries
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Gallia Springfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Colerain Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Columbia Township Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Norwood, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Henry Henry County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Jefferson Village of Amsterdam
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Lorain Lorain County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mahoning Poland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Canfield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Mercer Fort Recovery Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Perry Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Sandusky Bloom of Grace Rehab LLC dba Surest Path Recovery Center
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Summit South Summit Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Barberton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Copley Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Williams Williams County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Wood Plain Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

