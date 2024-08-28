Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 29, 2024

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Carroll Village of Sherrodsville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Village of Leesville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Southeast Emergency Communications Center

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Delaware DASCO

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Franklin Ambassador Home Health Services, L.L.C.

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Southwest Public Libraries

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Gallia Springfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Colerain Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Columbia Township Joint Economic Development Zone

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Norwood, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Henry Henry County Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Jefferson Village of Amsterdam

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Lorain Lorain County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Mahoning Poland Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit City of Canfield

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Mercer Fort Recovery Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Perry Jackson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Sandusky Bloom of Grace Rehab LLC dba Surest Path Recovery Center

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Summit South Summit Council of Governments

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Barberton

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Copley Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Williams Williams County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wood Plain Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures