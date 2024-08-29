Motorcycle Lead Acid Battery Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Motorcycle Lead Acid Battery Global Market Growth Outlook Through 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The motorcycle lead acid battery market has demonstrated robust growth, expanding from $5.06 billion in 2023 to $5.39 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth is attributed to increasing urbanization, heightened consumer awareness, the rise of ride-sharing and delivery services, the electrification of motorcycle fleets, and improvements in charging infrastructure. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $6.91 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4%, driven by advancements in battery technology and the growing adoption of two-wheeled electric vehicles.

Increasing Demand for Motor Vehicles Drives Market Growth

The escalating demand for two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) is a significant driver for the motorcycle lead acid battery market. Motorcycles are popular for their affordability, fuel efficiency, and ability to navigate urban congestion. Lead-acid batteries offer a cost-effective and reliable energy storage solution for these vehicles. The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles reported a substantial increase in electric two-wheeler sales in India, from 252,641 units in 2021-2022 to 728,054 units in 2022-2023. This surge underscores the growing demand for motorcycles and, consequently, for lead-acid batteries.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global motorcycle lead acid battery market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16744&type=smp

Key Players and Strategic Moves

Major players in the motorcycle lead acid battery market include Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Johnson Controls International plc, Clarios International Inc., Chaowei Power Holdings Limited, GS Yuasa Corporation, EnerSys, and others. Notably, Leoch Battery's strategic acquisition of GS Yuasa lead battery firms in August 2023 for approximately $39 million aims to bolster its market position and drive further growth. This acquisition enhances Leoch's capabilities in the lead-acid battery sector, complementing its strategic expansion efforts.

Market Trends and Innovations

Key trends shaping the motorcycle lead acid battery market include innovations in sealing technologies, the adoption of greener manufacturing processes, the development of advanced safety features, and the application of nanotechnology and advanced thermal management systems. These advancements are expected to enhance battery performance, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Market Segmentation

• Product Type: Valve Regulated Lead Acid Battery (VRLA) Battery, Flooded Lead-Acid (FLA), Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM), Vented Battery, Other Product Types

• Technology: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrid, Electric

• Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket

Motorcycle lead acid batteries are essential for powering motorcycles' electrical systems and engines. They come in various types, including VRLA batteries, FLA, AGM, and vented batteries, each offering different benefits and applications.

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest market for motorcycle lead acid batteries. The region's advanced automotive infrastructure and high demand for motorcycles contribute to its leading position in the market. The report provides a detailed analysis of regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global motorcycle lead acid battery market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motorcycle-lead-acid-battery-global-market-report

Motorcycle Lead Acid Battery Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Motorcycle Lead Acid Battery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on motorcycle lead acid battery market size, motorcycle lead acid battery market drivers and trends, motorcycle lead acid battery market major players, motorcycle lead acid battery competitors' revenues, motorcycle lead acid battery market positioning, and motorcycle lead acid battery market growth across geographies. The motorcycle lead acid battery market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

