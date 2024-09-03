Fasoo Partners with MVTech to Enhance Enterprise Data Security and Governance Initiatives in Southeast Asia

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security Fasoo announces strategic partnership with MVTech

Fasoo, the leader in zero trust data security platform, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with MVTech Group, an information security-focused value-added distributor (VAD) in Vietnam. Building on its existing partnerships with innovative IT security and services management companies in Vietnam, Fasoo is expanding its reach by collaborating with MVTech Group. This new partnership aims to extend Fasoo’s services and introduce advanced data security solutions to a broader array of industries across the region.

"With the surge in digital transformation and the Vietnamese government's introduction of the Personal Data Protection Decree (PDPD), ensuring robust data security and effective management practices has become paramount," stated Mai Thi Thanh Nga, Director of MVTech. "Fasoo's innovative technologies, combined with MVTech's deep market expertise and strong local presence, will equip Vietnamese enterprises and organizations with exceptional capabilities to safeguard and manage their information assets."

Fasoo’s Zero Trust Data Security Platform is at the forefront of these advanced technologies, providing organizations with persistent control over sensitive data. It enables organizations to discover, classify, protect, trace, and analyze critical information assets while enhancing productivity. Fasoo’s comprehensive suite of solutions caters to various client needs, ranging from compliance and IP protection to ransomware and insider threat management.

This partnership will bolster the efforts of Southeast Asia’s enterprise and government organizations to protect sensitive data, address compliance challenges, and mitigate cyber threats. As an industry pioneer in enterprise digital rights management (EDRM), Fasoo has empowered over 2,000 customers worldwide to transition from reactive to proactive data protection, ensuring the security of sensitive data at all times and locations. Its advanced EDRM and data security posture management (DSPM) solutions are trusted by leading firms across diverse industries, including business services, energy, financial, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, legal, retail, and public sectors.

"Through our partnership with MVTech, we are committed to accelerating our customers' growth by delivering unparalleled expertise, technology, and services," stated Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. "MVTech's strong local presence and extensive channel reach in the region will empower us to assist enterprises and governments across APAC in enhancing their critical data security and management capabilities."

For more information on Fasoo’s data-centric security and management solutions, please visit https://en.fasoo.com/strategies/enterprise-drm/.



About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

About MVTech:

MVTech is one of the reputable providers of information security solutions in Vietnam. With its experienced team of experts and engineers, MVTech provides consulting, deployment, and construction of complex information security systems for various clients, ranging from governmental bodies to Telcos, BFSI, and SMBs. For more information, visit https://mvtechgroup.vn/.

