The China (Sichuan) - Denmark Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Conference Successfully Held

On August 26, the China (Sichuan) - Denmark Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Conference held in Copenhagen

JIUZHAIGOU, SICHUAN, 中国, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denmark Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Conference hosted by the People's Government of Sichuan Province was successfully held in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark. With the theme of "New Quality Productive Forces - New Opportunities for Cooperation", the event aimed to promote in-depth cooperation between China and Denmark in economic and trade fields, promotes industrial innovation and upgrading as well as green and low-carbon development.More than 80 representatives attended the event, including government agencies, enterprises, chambers of commerce from China and Denmark, several world's top 500 enterprises and industry leaders.A project signing ceremony was also held at the event. Sichuan Port and Shipping Group, Ovodan (Formerly known as Sanovo Egg Group), and Sichuan Dekon Group signed cooperation agreements with Danish enterprises,marking a solid step forward in Sino-Danish economic and trade cooperation.The event is Sichuan's first investment promotion conference in Northern Europe this year, aiming to implement the spirit that guided the establishment of China-Denmark diplomatic relations, actively make China a favored destination for foreign investment, focus on the development of new quality productive forces, and expand new areas of cooperation. Sichuan will continue to strengthen economic and trade exchanges with Denmark and other Nordic countries, jointly explore more cooperation opportunities, and advance bilateral economic and trade relations to a new step.

