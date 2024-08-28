CELEBRATING THE LIFE & LEGACY OF ELLIS GORDON, JR.

Ellis Gordon, Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellis Gordon, Jr., a pioneer in finance and the founding principal of Gordon/Barash Associates, Inc., a full-service financial advisory firm specializing in community economic development, loan underwriting, outsource CFO services, financial restructuring, capital acquisition, and strategic planning, transitioned from this life and returned to God on August 2, 2024.A renowned community advocate and financial executive, Ellis held positions at such banking institutions as First Interstate Bank, Crocker National Bank, Capital Bank of California, and Founders National Bank (now known as One United Bank), where Ellis was the architect of their Credit Administration Division.Ellis demonstrated exceptional skill throughout his career. Among his many achievements was his role as a consultant with the Pacific Coast Regional Small Business Development Corporation (PCR), where he played a key part in elevating it to one of the leading Small Business Development Centers in Los Angeles.Ellis’ service to the Greater Los Angeles community and the nation inspired transformative change. He was resolute with causes that remained near and dear to his heart, including mental health and wellness, carceral justice, economic empowerment, and financial literacy.A man of unwavering faith and a patron of the arts, including music and dance, Ellis spent most of his adult life in Los Angeles, though he was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and raised in Houston, Texas. His foundation for service, justice, and family illuminated a spirit of positivity, devotion, and grace.Ellis served as a board director for the following organizations: the Corridor Economic Development Corporation, FRIENDS—the Foundation of the California African American Museum (serving as Treasurer from 2003 to 2014), The Biddy Mason Charitable Foundation (Treasurer from 2016), the Texas Southern Alumni Los Angeles Chapter (Treasurer from 2001), and his beloved National Alliance on Mental Illness; NAMI Urban Los Angeles chapter.Ellis was honored as a distinguished member and fifth President of the Los Angeles Chapter of the National Black MBA Association and remains eternally in the Omega Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, Inc. and an Archon of the Gamma Zeta Boulé of the esteemed Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity.FUNERAL SERVICEDate: Thursday, August 29, 2024Time: 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ETLocation: First AME Church2270 S. Harvard Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90018Live Stream: For those unable to attend in person, the service will be streamed live atFor media inquiries, please contact:

