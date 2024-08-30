The Sharon Lia Band Releases Epic Symphonic Rock Album of Sci-Fi Inspired Music: EXPANSE

The release of EXPANSE solidifies the Sharon Lia Band’s place in the rock world. The multi-talented band founder, songwriter, keyboardist and lead vocalist, Sharon Lia of Philly. The Sharon Lia Band has played numerous stages including Firefly Music Festival, Hard Rock Cafe, and The Celebrity Theatre (Dollywood)

An emotionally resonant double album of unforgettable songs with a big symphonic rock sound reminiscent of Pink Floyd, Yes and Evanescence.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symphonic rock group Sharon Lia Band announces their long-awaited album, EXPANSE , an energizing and inspiring 26-track project on Philadelphia-based Sharrick Records, releasing today. The double album EXPANSE presents vocal versions of the songs on Disc 1, as well as symphonic-vocal and instrumental arrangements on Disc 2 that will delight prog-rock and epic cinematic music fans with its shades of Pink Floyd, Yes and Evanescence.The collectible physical album contains two-CDs and a lyric booklet with stellar graphic artwork designed by the multi-talented band founder and lead vocalist, Sharon Lia; from Morse Code to white doves, the CD packaging is full of symbolic "Easter Eggs" that relate to the music. From music lovers to space fans, there is something for everyone in this ambitious indie music project that is supported by a bevy of merchandise, including an 83-page songbook, lyric book, journals, bracelets, T-shirts, and an exciting Tunespeak giveaway with over 2 million entries to date!Listen now on all major streaming platforms: https://mailchi.mp/sharonliaband.com/slb-linktree Sharon Lia Band’s live performance style has been likened to Delain, Nightwish and Evanescence, although there are softer Dream Pop-leaning vocals on this album, notably in "The Light." Talented guitarist Rick Jannotti and top-notch fellow artists including bassist Rhodney Miller (Lauryn Hill, Kindred The Family Soul), keyboardist Matt Dunn, and backing vocalist Vika Hunter joined in bringing EXPANSE to fruition over a period of years."The vocals, both powerful and graceful, weave through the instrumental arrangement with a haunting elegance. Sharon's voice carries an almost fragile strength, each word delivered with a blend of confidence and uncertainty that perfectly captures the essence of the lyrics. There is a yearning in the performance, a quiet plea hidden beneath the surface that makes the song's message feel deeply personal yet universally relatable," noted music writer Andre Avanessian.The group kicked off the summer with a successful crowdfunding campaign that encompassed the release of three well-received singles: ‘Love You Forever’ (3:59), ‘Invisible’ (4:36) and ‘I Will Wait’ (4:06). Music writer Robin B. James describes the collection as, “a celebration of the splendor of love with a bold declaration of raw passion, for navigating the challenging torrents of life, and ultimately providing positive and uplifting affirmations.”The release of EXPANSE solidifies the Sharon Lia Band’s place in the rock world, doubling their catalog and paving the way for a dynamic new stage show and tour. Known for performing with authenticity and passion, the band’s live concert schedule is in the works for Fall-Winter 2024-25, and aims to include planetariums, festivals and regional venues in the Northeast.The Sharon Lia Band is committed to crafting & performing emotionally resonant and uplifting music that tells unforgettable stories. Their discography includes three additional albums - Beyond Wonderland, Fairytales, and Lia's solo album Welcome To My World, Remastered, The Songs of Linda Creed, all receiving positive critical reception from various music writers and reviewers across the rock world.EXPANSE is now available on all streaming platforms; the physical 2-CD sets and merchandise are available on Bandcamp Sharon Lia and the Sharon Lia Band is available for interviews, and CDs are available upon request for review, simply contact BethHilton@TheBCompany.com.For more information, visit the official website at https://sharonliaband.com/music-store/ and Sharon's nonprofit organization, Ladies Who Rock4 A Cause, at https://www.ladieswhorock4acause.org/ Tracklist:Disc 1 (Vocals)1. The Expanse (1:00)2. Find Something To Believe In (5:00)3. I Will Wait (4:06)4. Invisible (4:36)5. Love You Forever (3:59)6. Blue Skies (4:33)7. Risk It All (6:14)8. I Will Remember (Live Out Loud) (5:14)9. Feel It In My Bones (4:45)10. Put It On My Heart (4:35)11. The Light (5:30)Disc 2 (Symphonic Vocal and Cinematic Instrumentals)1. Love You Forever (Symphonic Version) (3:59)2. Invisible (Symphonic Version) (4:36)3. I Will Wait (Symphonic Version) (3:58)4. Risk It All (Symphonic Version) (5:41)5. The Light (Symphonic Version) (5:29)6. Find Something To Believe In (Instrumental) (5:00)7. I Will Wait (Instrumental) (4:06)8. Invisible (Instrumental) (4:36)9. Love You Forever (Instrumental) (3:59)10. Blue Skies (Instrumental) (4:33)11. Risk It All (Instrumental) (6:14)12. I Will Remember (Live Out Loud) (Instrumental) (5:14)13. Feel It In My Bones (Instrumental) (4:45)14. Put It On My Heart (Instrumental) (4:35)15. The Light (Instrumental) (5:30)Links:Streaming platform of your choice: https://mailchi.mp/sharonliaband.com/slb-linktree Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SharonLiaBand/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sharonliaband YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SharonLiaBand Twitter X: https://twitter.com/sharonliaband About The ArtistThe Sharon Lia Band is committed to performing emotionally resonant and uplifting music that tells unforgettable stories with a big symphonic rock sound reminiscent of Evanescence, Delain, and Heart. Frontwoman Sharon Lia -- the award-winning songwriter, GRAMMYVoting member, and founder -- is joined by talented guitarist Rick Jannotti and a roster of top-notch fellow artists including Keyboardist Matt Dunn and Bassist Rhodney Miller (Lauryn Hill, Kindred The Family Soul). The band has played numerous stages including Firefly Music Festival, Hard Rock Cafe, and The Celebrity Theatre (Dollywood). Having appeared on NYC Times Square Billboards, radio, print, and TV in markets across the USA, this Jersey girl from Philadelphia is also the founder of the nonprofit Ladies Who Rock4 A Cause. Visit SharonLiaBand.com

