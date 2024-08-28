LRT Union Hospital Station opens firstly on 1 Sep to facilitate public access to the Union Hospital

MACAU, August 28 - To facilitate public access the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (referred to as the “Macao Union Hospital”), Union Hospital Station connected Macao LRT Taipei Line and Seac Pai Van Line will be firstly opened at 1 September.

Starting from 1 September, all trains of Taipa Line will stop at Union Hospital Station. Passengers who get off this station can directly arrive at the Union Hospital via the connecting footbridge.

If passengers start or end their journey from this station, this station is counted as a stop when calculating the fare. Otherwise, this station will not be counted as a stop.

The opening of the LRT Union Hospital Station of Taipa Line will improve the accessibility of transportation near the Union Hospital, and further facilitate the use of the Union Hospital’s healthcare services by the public and tourists.

After the completion of construction of Seac Pai Vai Line, the project was handed over to the MLM. Seac Pai Vai Line will undergo various essential tests and is expected to be opened this year.

