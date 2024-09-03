MAD Security joins the 360 Advanced Compliance Alliance Program

The Premier Managed Security Services Provider that combines technology, services, support, and training to simplify the cybersecurity challenge.

MAD Security Joins 360 Advanced Compliance Alliance Program to Strengthen Cybersecurity for Defense, Maritime, and Government Contractors

We are honored to join the 360 Advanced Compliance Alliance Program and align with industry leaders who share our commitment to cybersecurity excellence” — Jeremy Conway, CEO

HUNTSVILLE, AL, US, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAD SECURITY JOINS THE 360 ADVANCED COMPLIANCE ALLIANCE PROGRAMMAD Security, a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) specializing in cybersecurity for defense, maritime, and government contractors, is excited to announce its participation in the 360 Advanced Compliance Alliance Program. This collaboration marks a significant step toward strengthening cybersecurity and compliance services for businesses handling sensitive information across various industries.As a CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO) and subject matter expert in DFARS, CMMC, and NIST, MAD Security leverages over a decade of experience in security operations and compliance to enhance the Compliance Alliance Program. This long-standing expertise underscores a shared commitment to advancing excellence in security and compliance standards, empowering organizations to confidently navigate the ever-evolving complexities of the digital landscape with precision and trust.About the 360 Advanced Compliance Alliance ProgramThe Compliance Alliance Program by 360 Advanced is a collaborative initiative designed to bring together top industry leaders in cybersecurity, audit, and compliance. This partnership harnesses the collective expertise of its members to offer integrated solutions that address today’s evolving regulatory requirements and cybersecurity challenges. The alliance aims to foster innovation, promote best practices, and deliver transformative solutions that enhance security, resilience, and compliance for businesses worldwide.By participating in the Compliance Alliance, MAD Security joins forces with a trusted network of partners, including Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platforms, audit firms, value-added resellers (VARs), insurance companies, and service providers. This collaboration is a natural extension of MAD Security’s core focus on simplifying cybersecurity and compliance challenges for its clients.Strengthening the Future of Cybersecurity"We are honored to join the 360 Advanced Compliance Alliance Program and align with industry leaders who share our commitment to cybersecurity excellence," said Jeremy Conway, CEO of MAD Security. "Together, we are expanding our ability to safeguard businesses from evolving threats, ensuring they meet regulatory compliance while maintaining operational resilience."The Compliance Alliance's comprehensive approach aligns with MAD Security's "Completely MAD Security Process," which provides a structured and tailored cybersecurity strategy to safeguard businesses, protect critical information, and meet regulatory mandates. This partnership reaffirms MAD Security’s dedication to continuously improving cybersecurity standards for organizations managing Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).###About MAD SecurityMAD Security is a trusted MSSP with a focus on delivering SOC services to the defense industrial base, maritime, and federal public sector contractors. With expertise in GRC Gap Assessments, SOC as a Service, Virtual Compliance Management, Penetration Testing, Incident Response, and more, MAD Security integrates NIST framework and standards into every service. Recognized as a leader in cybersecurity, MAD Security simplifies the complexities of compliance while delivering world-class protection against cyber threats.For more information about MAD Security and its services, visit www.madsecurity.com About 360 AdvancedFor nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to clients across various industries. From tech startups to Fortune 500 companies, 360 Advanced offers cybersecurity services such as ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, and Risk Assessments. To learn more, visit www.360advanced.com

