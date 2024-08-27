PHILIPPINES, August 27 - Press Release

August 25, 2024 Bong Go strengthens healthcare access in communities while his Malasakit team aids vulnerable workers in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go advocates bringing healthcare services to the grassroots as his Malasakit Team aids displaced workers in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat on Tuesday, August 22. In a video message, Go pointed out that the previous health crisis has been a stark reminder for everyone to value their health. He encouraged residents with health concerns to visit the Malasakit Center at Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital in Isulan if they need help with hospital expenses. Go, who is also the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. These centers are designed to assist poor and indigent patients by reducing their hospital expenses to the lowest possible amount. The Malasakit Centers program, initiated by Go, is part of his commitment to improving access to quality healthcare services nationwide. To date, the program has provided assistance to approximately ten million Filipinos. "Ang Malasakit Center, one-stop shop na iyan. Nasa loob na ng ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno ang Philhealth, PCSO, DOH, at DSWD na handang tumulong sa inyo hanggang mabayaran ang inyong pagpapagamot. Lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center," explained Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion for the poor. In an event that took place at Lebak Municipal Gym, Go's Malasakit Team, together with Lebak Municipal Administrator Charmaine Joy Montehermoso, distributed key chains and ballers to the 110 beneficiaries. There were also select recipients of shirts, sling bags, basketballs, volleyballs, and a watch. Through their partnership, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also conducted an orientation for those eligible for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. "Sa totoo lang po, 'wag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," Go expressed. Furthermore, Go champions enhancing healthcare accessibility at the grassroots level, advocating for establishing additional Super Health Centers nationwide, including 12 in the province. Through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, Jr., local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. Super Health Centers offer health services, including database management, outpatient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. "Nandito lang ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go na handang magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he concluded.

