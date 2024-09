Join us for the UCP 2024 Conference on Latinos with Disabilities, Sept. 3-5 online

UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- - The three-day virtual conference is Sept. 3-5, 1 to 4 p.m. Eastern- Topics range from voting rights, language access, refugees with disabilities, and people with disabilities transitioning to higher education United Cerebral Palsy will host its third annual virtual Conference on Latinos with Disabilities, Sept. 3-5, 2024.“Nearly 1 of 5 Americans today are Latino, and 1 of 6 in the community, or 8 million people, live with disabilities,” said UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras. “As the country grows and becomes increasingly diverse, the numbers of Latinos will multiply. The UCP Conference on Latinos with Disabilities explores the role and impact of that community and how it fits into the nation’s broader discussions about healthcare, disability rights, and access to services and research.”The conference is free and open to the public. It will feature six panels over the course of the three-day event. Close captioning and translation services will be provided. Registration is required. To register, visit www.ucp.org/2024cld The conference will include a sneak preview of the UCP 2024 State of Latinos With Disabilities Report.Among the report’s highlights:- 1 in 6, or nearly 8 million, Latino adults in the U.S. live with a disability.- The percentage of U.S. Latinos with a disability is lower as compared to non-Hispanic whites, but it’s often more difficult for Latinos to access disability services and treatments.- A substantial proportion of U.S. Latinos with a disability face a “quadruple burden” to overcome based on lower income, immigration status, ableism, and racial or ethnic discrimination.“This conference was created to explore the intersection between the two largest minority groups in the country, people with disabilities and our country’s fast-growing Latino population,” said Conference Coordinator James Garcia. “The goal of this event is to drive a fact-based conversation that informs and empowers Latinos with disabilities, many of whom are rarely at the table when it comes to decisions about the rights and health care needs of people with disabilities.”This year’s conference is sponsored by United Cerebral Palsy, Waymo , ANCOR, and SourceAmerica.Visit https://ucp.org/2024cld to view this year’s agenda and register. Registration is required to participate.Questions? Contact James Garcia at jgarcia@ucp.org or 602-460-1374.Conference Agenda: (Subject to change)Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, 1 to 4 p.m., Eastern1 to 1:10 p.m. – Opening and premier sponsor’s remarks, UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras; Amanda Zink of Waymo.1:10 to 2:25 p.m. – The State of Latinos with Disabilities presentation and post-analysis discussion, Presentation by UCP Conference Coordinator James Garcia. Robert Espinoza, CEO, National Skills Coalition; George Garcia, Executive Director of the SW Institute for Families and Children; Grace Huerta, vice president of El Arc de California representative (invited)2:25 to 2:35 p.m. – Break2:35 – 3:50 p.m. – Voting, Accessibility and the Disability Community: Panelists Adrian Fontes, Arizona Secretary of State; Renaldo Fowler, Disability Rights Arizona; Marlene Sallo, Executive Director of the National Disability Rights Center; Edgar Zuniga, member of the Idaho Disabilities Council3:50 p.m. to 4 p.m./ Closing Remarks, James GarciaWednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, 1 to 4 p.m. Eastern1 to 1:05 p.m. Opening remarks, Ouida Spencer, incoming Chair of the UCP Board of Trustees1:05 to 2:25 p.m. – Refugees with Disabilities / Panelists: Jacy K. Farkas, Director, Sonoran Center for Excellence in Disabilities, Univ. of Arizona; Venícia Mayo Burton, Refugee Programs Compliance Coordinator, Catholic Charities Community Services; Mia Ives Rublee of the Center for American Progress; Josue Rodriguez of ADAPT.2:25 to 2:35 p.m. – Break2:35 – 3:50 – Language Access and Disability Services: Panelists Karla Greene, interpreter and community outreach specialist at UCP of Huntsville and Tennessee Valley; Doris Maldonado, former chair of the Connecticut Council on Developmental Disabilities; Dr. Irma Rosa, Sr. Director of Therapy Practices/ Site Coordinator of Clinical Education, UCP of Central Florida.3:50 to 4 p.m. – Closing Remarks, James GarciaThursday, Sept. 5, 2024, 1 to 4 p.m. Eastern1 to 1:05 p.m. Welcoming remarks – Andrea Stoesz, UCP Policy Committee chair and Executive Director of the UCP of Minnesota.1:05 to 2:25 p.m. – Transitioning to Higher Education: Javier Robles, professor and researcher, Rutgers University; Dave Berthiaume, Source America and former Dept. of Education expert on disability rights; William Loyd, director UI Reach at the University of Iowa.2:25 to 2:35 p.m.: Break2:35 to 3:50 p.m.: Keynote Speaker and Q&A: Doris Maldonado, former chair of the Connecticut Developmental Disabilities Council, AAP ECHO Faculty- Integrating Language Access.3:50 to 4 p.m.: Closing Remarks by UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras.

About United Cerebral Palsy

