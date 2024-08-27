S. 2868, a bill to accept the request to revoke the charter of incorporation of the Lower Sioux Indian Community in the State of Minnesota at the request of that Community, and for other purposes

S. 2868 would accept the request of the Lower Sioux Indian Community, a federally recognized Indian tribe in Minnesota, to revoke the community's charter of incorporation. Using information from the Department of the Interior, CBO estimates that the administrative costs to implement S. 2868 would not be significant; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.