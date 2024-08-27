Submit Release
H.R. 8665, Supercritical Geothermal Research and Development Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2024

2024-2029

2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

0

0

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

72

not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

No

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

The bill would
  • Require the Department of Energy (DOE) to establish a program to research, develop, and demonstrate supercritical geothermal systems
  • Require the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to regularly assess geothermal resources
  • Require DOE to report to the Congress and collaborate with other agencies on geothermal activities
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Authorizing appropriations for DOE to conduct activities related to supercritical geothermal systems
  • Requiring the USGS to complete the geothermal assessments

