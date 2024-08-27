H.R. 8665, Supercritical Geothermal Research and Development Act
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2024
2024-2029
2024-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
0
0
Revenues
0
0
0
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
0
0
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
72
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
No
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
No
The bill would
- Require the Department of Energy (DOE) to establish a program to research, develop, and demonstrate supercritical geothermal systems
- Require the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to regularly assess geothermal resources
- Require DOE to report to the Congress and collaborate with other agencies on geothermal activities
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Authorizing appropriations for DOE to conduct activities related to supercritical geothermal systems
- Requiring the USGS to complete the geothermal assessments
