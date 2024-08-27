H.R. 8665, Supercritical Geothermal Research and Development Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 0 0 Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 72 not estimated Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? No Mandate Effects Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Contains private-sector mandate? No The bill would Require the Department of Energy (DOE) to establish a program to research, develop, and demonstrate supercritical geothermal systems

Require the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to regularly assess geothermal resources

Require DOE to report to the Congress and collaborate with other agencies on geothermal activities Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Authorizing appropriations for DOE to conduct activities related to supercritical geothermal systems

Requiring the USGS to complete the geothermal assessments

