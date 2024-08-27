Aug. 27, 2024

DR-4787-WV NR-010

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

News release

West Virginia storm survivors get extension for FEMA registration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The deadline for West Virginia storm survivors to register for federal assistance has been extended to Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) granted the extension at the request of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, citing a continued flow of new applications for federal assistance in the wake of the April 11-12 floods, landslides, and mudslides.

FEMA disaster grants are available to homeowners and renters in the eight storm-impacted counties named in the presidential disaster declaration of July 3: Boone, Hancock, Kanawha, Marshall, Ohio, Roane, Wetzel and Wood.

Disaster assistance for individuals may include money to help homeowners and renters with temporary housing, essential home repairs, personal property replacement, and serious disaster-related needs. Disaster assistance money is not taxable income and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicare and other federal and state programs. Disaster assistance does not have to be repaid to the federal government.

One of FEMA’s federal partners in disaster recovery, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), has also extended its deadline to Nov. 2 for filing physical disaster loan applications for businesses, homeowners and renters. These long-term, low-interest loans may help with the repair and replacement of disaster-damaged property and real estate, supplies and inventory and homeowners’ and renters’ personal items.

To apply with FEMA, homeowners and renters can:

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. West Virginia residents can visit a disaster recovery center to get help registering for FEMA disaster assistance. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit fema.gov/drc.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA app for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern. Language translation is available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA with your number for that service when you apply.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page,www.fema.gov/disaster/4787 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

