DHS Opens Applications for Instructor Certification Program on Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management

The Master Trainer Program (MTP) certifies Federal, State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (F/SLTT) homeland security partners in the instruction of Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management (BTAM) techniques and best practices. This instructor development program prepares F/SLTT partners to train their local communities in a Behavioral Approach to Violence Prevention and empowers homeland partners to mitigate threats and prevent acts of targeted violence. It is available to ALL current employees of a public sector F/SLTT agency with at least two years of experience in the public safety field. There are many NTER Master Trainers across the DHS Enterprise!

A whole of community approach is critical to targeted violence prevention. Accepted applicants join a large and fast-growing national network of over 500 public safety professionals from over 40 states and 2 U.S. Territories, all of whom teach BTAM techniques and best practices within their own communities and agencies. This multi-disciplinary network, spanning a wide range of fields including law enforcement, public health, critical infrastructure, school safety, and workplace violence prevention partners, shares resources and best practices, enabling effective implementation of BTAM across the country and across all sectors of government.

The NTER Program Office actively works to encourage collaboration across the Master Trainer Network, providing opportunities across the country for trainers to engage and collaborate with fellow public safety professionals who are working towards the common goal of violence prevention.