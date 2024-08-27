The King Charles III Coronation Medal was awarded to outstanding individuals in British Columbia during a ceremony with the lieutenant governor.

The Coronation Medal was created to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, which took place on May 6, 2023. It is the first Canadian commemorative medal to mark a coronation.

Recipients represent a diverse group of individuals who have made significant contributions to British Columbia or to a particular region or community in the province or attained an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to B.C.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to the recipients of The King Charles III Coronation Medal,” said Premier David Eby. “This distinguished honour recognizes your dedication, unwavering commitment and the profound impact you have made on your communities and our province. It is a testament to the respect and admiration you have earned.”

The Government of B.C. is presenting 551 medals. All members of the legislative assembly and cabinet ministers were invited to participate in awarding the medals, ensuring they reach as many deserving people in the province as possible. Ceremonies are being held throughout the province.

Quick Facts:

The Office of the Secretary to the Governor General is responsible for administering The King Charles III Coronation Medal program.

The medal will be awarded to 30,000 deserving individuals across the country.

Nominating partners include provincial lieutenant governors and territorial commissioners, provincial and territorial governments, members of Parliament, senators, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and several other organizations.

Learn More:

To view a full list of nominating partner organizations, visit: https://www.gg.ca/en/honours/list-nominating-partner-organizations

To view a backgrounder about the recipients, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BKGR_Premiers_Recipients_Coronation_Medal_2024.pdf