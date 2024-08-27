MPD Seeking Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in two Armed Robbery offenses in Southeast.

In each of the below offenses, the suspects entered establishments and produced firearms. The suspects stole money then fled the scene.

On Monday, August 26, 2024, at approximately 12:24 p.m., in the 3800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24131418

On Monday, August 26, 2024, at approximately 12:46 p.m., in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24131428

The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.