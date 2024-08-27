Governor General to travel to France for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

CANADA, August 27 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, will travel to Paris, France, from August 27 to September 1, 2024, to attend the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

During her visit, the Governor General will attend the Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony, tour the Paralympic Village, meet Team Canada athletes, and cheer them on as they compete in their respective sports.

The Governor General will also visit the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Arras and the Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial in Auchonvillers, where she will honour the Canadians who served and lost their lives during the First World War.

Quote

“The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be an extraordinary display of sport excellence. The Governor General will join Canadians to celebrate our Paralympians as they showcase their skills on the world stage. Go Team Canada!” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place from August 28 to September 8, 2024, in Paris, France. They will bring together over 4,400 Paralympic athletes from across the world, including 126 Team Canada athletes across 18 sports.

The Governor General undertakes official international travel at the request of the Prime Minister and in support of the Government of Canada’s diplomatic, foreign policy, and trade objectives.

In France, Canada is represented by an embassy in Paris and honorary consulates in Lyon, Nice, Toulouse, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, and Guadeloupe. France is represented in Canada by its embassy in Ottawa and consulates in Vancouver, Toronto, Montréal, Québec, and Moncton.

