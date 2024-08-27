Regina Specialized Beds Long-Term Care Home Project Begins Early Works Construction

CANADA, August 27 - Released on August 27, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is moving forward with the "Early Works Phase" for the Regina Specialized Beds Long-Term Care Home, with the grading and site servicing. The new 240-bed facility, located south of the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Regina campus, will serve seniors and residents with complex long-term care needs.

"The early works phase is a critical step in laying the foundation for infrastructure that supports building a strong and healthy community," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "We are pleased to share the progress recorded so far and we look forward to the start of construction in coming months."

The early works activities include preparing the site with utilities and grading for the construction phase of the project. This involves digging trenches and the installation of storm sewers, water mains and sanitary sewers. N.I.S Contractors Ltd., which is based in Regina, is leading the early works phase of the project.

"This important milestone marks a significant step toward the development of a vital new facility that will provide specialized care for residents," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Our government is proud of our commitment to invest in health infrastructure to meet the needs of Saskatchewan residents, and I look forward to seeing progress over the coming months."

These activities will prepare the project site before it moves into construction. All the work will be conducted on the site and no road closures or restrictions are expected in or around Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

The Regina Specialized Beds Long-Term Care Home is expected to be designed as a multi-story building, thoughtfully designed to create a home like environment for its residents. The facility will feature individual rooms and indoor and outdoor multipurpose spaces to enhance residents' quality of life.

The new home will be built on land owned by the Government of Saskatchewan and will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

"Additional specialized long-term care spaces for individuals with dementia, cognitive and acquired brain injury and other complex behavioral needs means the Saskatchewan Health Authority can further support patients and their families with the right care in the right setting," Saskatchewan Health Authority Integrated Regina Health Vice President Sheila Anderson said. "This new facility includes 240 specialized long-term care beds for the Regina area to meet the current needs and build capacity into the future."

Moving into site preparation activities brings the new home one step closer to construction. Site preparation began in August and is targeted to be complete by November 2024.

