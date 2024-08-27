Additional New Treaty Signs to Debut

CANADA, August 27 - Released on August 27, 2024

Once Installed, Every Treaty in Saskatchewan Will be Acknowledged with a Highway Sign

Today, Saskatchewan's Lieutenant Governor, the provincial government and the Office of the Treaty Commissioner unveiled additional new signs that, once installed, will mean every Treaty is acknowledged with an official highway sign in the Land of Living Skies.

"I appreciate the Government of Saskatchewan and the Office of the Treaty Commissioner for working together to reach this major milestone," Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said. "These official highway signs will help to illustrate that we are all Treaty people."

"These additional signs contribute to greater Treaty awareness, which is important as we all move forward on our journey of reconciliation and helps us ensure that the province is moving forward in partnership with First Nation people," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said.

“Saskatchewan is Treaty land, and more motorists and residents will know more about the Treaties that make up our province with the final addition of these boundary signs,” Highways Minister Lori Carr said. “These signs will hopefully lead to further questions and conversations about the importance of the Treaties and their significance to Indigenous people not just from Saskatchewan, but across Western Canada.”

“It started with one pair of signs and now across Saskatchewan, people will be able to see when they are crossing a Treaty boundary, that has been here longer than the creation of the province,” Office of the Treaty Commissioner of Saskatchewan Executive Director Angie Merasty said. “We are so pleased to have had the support of our Elders Treaty kihtehayah Ąłnedhe Council to ensure we are honouring Treaty from north to south. We hope that drivers on these highways use these reminders to further their own reconciliation journey.”

The four pairs of signs will be put up in the future along:

Highway 2 north of Prince Albert to mark the Treaty 6 / Treaty 6A Boundary.

Highway 102 / 905 southeast of Southend to mark the Treaty 6A / Treaty 10 Boundary.

Highway 55 east of Nipawin to mark the Treaty 5 / Treaty 6 Boundary.

Highway 955 north of La Loche to mark the Treaty 8 / Treaty 10 Boundary.

These signs will join others already along provincial highways:

In 2022, inaugural signs were installed along Highway 11 near Bladworth between Saskatoon and Regina marking the Treaty 4 / Treaty 6 Boundary.

In 2023, additional signs were installed along Highway 39 near Estevan to mark the Treaty 2 / Treaty 4 Boundary; Highway 1 near Moosomin to also mark another Treaty 2 / Treaty 4 Boundary; and Highway 16 near Lanigan to mark the Treaty 4 / Treaty 6 Boundary.

Each of these signs incorporates:

Indigenous languages specific to their locations.

The phrase that represents the spirit and intent of the Treaties, "as long as the sun shines, grass grows, and rivers flow."

The Treaty medals provided to First Nations following the Treaty negotiations.

Treaties are formal agreements negotiated between the Crown and First Nations. The following numbered Treaties cover all of Saskatchewan: 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 and a significant adhesion, Treaty 6A.

To learn more about Treaties, visit the Office of the Treaty Commissioner's webpage at http://www.otc.ca/.

-30-

