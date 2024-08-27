DoHS Continues Positive Trend in Child Protective Services Workforce Retention

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) today announced another significant improvement in the retention rates among the Bureau for Social Services’ (BSS) Child Protective Services (CPS) staff, continuing to reflect the positive trend in workforce stability and commitment to protecting the children and families of West Virginia.

Under the leadership of Governor Jim Justice, DoHS has implemented a series of strategic initiatives aimed at improving working conditions, providing additional training, and enhancing support for CPS and Youth Services (YS) workers. These efforts have resulted in a notable decrease in turnover rates and an overall improvement in the staffing levels within the Department.​​

As of July 31, 2024, key data highlights include:



The vacancy rate for CPS Workers is down to 17% with 87 total vacancies statewide. Currently, there are 12 counties/districts with zero vacancies.

The vacancy rate for YS Workers is down to 13% with 19 total vacancies statewide.

DoHS continues to see major improvements in filling vacancies and in retention due to ongoing recruitment efforts and streamlining of processes.







“These numbers are more than just statistics; they represent the dedication and hard work of our team members who are committed to serving West Virginia’s most vulnerable populations,” said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “We are proud of the progress we’ve made and will continue to invest in our workforce to ensure that our employees have the support they need to thrive in their roles. This progress would not have been possible without the strong support of Governor Justice, whose commitment to the well-being of our residents has been instrumental in driving these positive changes.”

DoHS’s BSS increased its workforce to better respond to an increasing number of child welfare abuse and/or neglect referrals. The Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect received 39,100 intakes with 24,085 accepted for referral in 2023. As of July 31, 2024, Centralized Intake received a total of 23,411 intakes with 14,286 accepted for referral.

To view and apply for career opportunities in the child welfare field, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/osawv.

