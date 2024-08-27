North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court 2024-2025 Officers Sworn In

The N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court (NCCCSC) recently held its annual summer educational conference in Haywood County at The Waynesville Inn and Golf Club. Executive officers for the 2024-25 year were sworn in by Supreme Court Associate Justice Trey Allen during a banquet ceremony. North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) Director Ryan Boyce presented annual awards to clerks.

Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court James (Jim) Lee Mixson III was installed as the new president of the NCCCSC for 2024-25. Clerk Mixson has been active in the conference and NCAOC since his tenure as Clerk of Superior Court began in 2012. He has served on numerous committees for the Judicial Branch and the Conference, including chairing the clerks training committee as well as a continuous member on the North Carolina Sentencing and Policy Advisory Commission and the UNC School of Government’s Judicial College Advisory Committee. He is eager to carry forward the momentum at the legislature and positive relationships built with the Judicial Branch leadership through the transition of eCourts across North Carolina. Pictured left: Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joseph Crosswhite (left) and incoming President Jim Mixson (Iredell County, middle) is sworn into office by Justice Trey Allen (right).

Justice Allen administered the oath of office to additional officers who include: Columbus County Clerk of Superior Court Jess Hill (right) as first vice president, Lee County Clerk of Superior Court Deborah (Susie) Thomas (middle right) as second vice president, Guilford County Clerk of Superior Court Lisa Johnson-Tonkins (middle left) as secretary, and Montgomery County Clerk of Superior Court John Deaton (far left) as treasurer. Pictured right: Justice Trey Allen (far right) administers oath of office to Conference of Clerks officers.

“Our motto is to serve clerks, unify efforts, and improve justice,” said NCCCSC Executive Director Jamie Liles. “We are excited to begin a new year of leadership and build on past accomplishments of our previous presidents who were in attendance at the banquet in Waynesville.”

As incoming President, Clerk Mixson selected an executive committee made up of clerks who represent counties varying in size. The 2024-25 executive committee members include: Richmond County Clerk Vickie Daniel, Chatham County Clerk Dana Hackney, Watauga County Clerk Charles Haynes, Orange County Clerk Mark Kleinschmidt, Robeson County Clerk Shelena Smith, Union County Clerk Wendy Maynard, and Dare County Clerk Dean Tolson. The executive committee meets monthly and discusses business as it relates to the clerk's office, the court system, county-related issues, and the Conference.

Awards

The President's Award was presented to Ashe County Clerk Pam Barlow. This award was established to recognize a clerk who has unselfishly given themselves to their work. This elected clerk is always there to host a regional, call a legislator, or be on a committee when needed even after a year as president. Pictured left: Ashe County CSC Pam Barlow thanking everyone for her award with NCAOC Director Ryan Boyce.

The “Boots on the Ground” Award for Perseverance, Dedication to the Cause and Grit was given to the clerks who have stayed tireless hours at the legislature this year: Columbus County Clerk Jess Hill and Halifax County Clerk Rebecca (Becky) Spragins. These clerks deserve much praise and thanks for their hard work and coordinating clerks when downtown on Jones Street. Pictured right: Columbus County CSC Jess Hill (left) and Halifax County CSC Becky Spragins (right) receiving their award from Director Boyce (middle).

Additionally, Edgecombe County Clerk Carol Allen White was presented an award for her 30 years of elected service to the State of North Carolina. Pictured left: Edgecombe County CSC Carol Allen White (middle) and her husband (right) being presented her award from Director Boyce (left).

The Rachel Joyner Award was presented to Martin County Clerk Tonya Leggett. This award is named after long-serving Nash County Clerk of Court Rachel Joyner who retired after an extraordinary 65 years of service in the clerk's office. This award represents and embodies the spirit of the work of the clerk of court. Nominations are submitted and voted on by peers and can be given to anyone who advances the role of the clerk in the court system. When the conference needed someone to step into leadership after a string of retirements, Clerk Leggett agreed to jump into the line of incoming presidents as well as chairing the rules of recordkeeping committee for the NCAOC. Pictured right: Martin County CSC Tonya Leggett thanking clerks for the honor.

About Conference of Clerks of Superior Court

The Conference of Clerks of Superior Court was created in 2006 by the N.C. General Assembly to improve the administration of justice in North Carolina. The Conference, consisting of 100 elected clerks from across the state and supported by administrative staff, works to improve public accessibility to the courts through the clerk of superior court, serve as a resource for the clerks in key areas of court administration, and to act as a liaison on behalf of all elected clerks of superior court to governmental and non-governmental stakeholders.