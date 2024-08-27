Prominent Medical Malpractice Defense Lawyer Katherine L. Turpen Joins Las Vegas Office of Messner Reeves LLP

Katherine L. Turpen, Partner with Messner Reeves LLP (Las Vegas Office)

Katherine L. Turpen is a New Partner at Messner Reeves LLP and Brings a Wealth of Medical Malpractice Defense Experience to the Firm’s Healthcare Practice Area

Messner Reeves LLP has a prestigious reputation in Las Vegas law and a great work culture. I am excited to bring my passion for healthcare law and litigation to the team.” — Katherine L. Turpen

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES , August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-service business law firm Messner Reeves LLP proudly introduces esteemed attorney Katherine L. Turpen to their team of award-winning attorneys. Katherine, who joined the Las Vegas office of Messner Reeves LLP this summer, brings an impressive 21 years of medical malpractice and professional liability practice experience to the firm.

Katherine has earned an excellent reputation in Las Vegas as a medical malpractice and professional liability law trial lawyer. Her practice at Messner Reeves LLP will focus on litigation, healthcare, insurance defense, professional liability defense, and medical malpractice cases.

She has experience representing both healthcare professionals and facilities, including the following:

-M.D.s/D.O.s as well as their practices in various professional negligence litigation claims and before their licensing boards

-Mid-level healthcare professionals, including PAs, APRNs, MSWs, psychologists, physical therapists, and pharmacists, in professional liability matters, medical malpractice claims, and before their licensing boards.

-Acute and sub-acute companies such as skilled nursing and long-term care (LTC) facilities

Katherine has also served as a neutral hearing officer in credentialing and privileging disputes. She's well-known for developing a trial strategy from the outset, effectively positioning her medical malpractice clients for the best possible outcome in either mediation or litigation.

After earning her bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa, Katherine earned a J.D. from the Drake University Law School in 2003. She is a member of the Clark County Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the Las Vegas Defense Lawyers. Katherine is licensed to practice in Nevada's state and federal courts. Katherine's knowledge and experience further enrich the firm's legal services in the healthcare industry.

Renee M. Finch, Managing Partner of the Las Vegas Office and Chief Strategy Officer commented, "I am personally beyond thrilled to have Katherine join Messner Reeves. She is not only an exceptional trial lawyer, she is an equally valuable colleague."

The Messner Reeves LLP healthcare team understands the nuances of healthcare law and regulations at the federal, state, and local levels. The healthcare industry's legal services range from total business strategies to counsel on single matters. Their highly experienced healthcare attorneys can provide a full range of transactional and litigation services and oversee compliance with healthcare laws and regulations. The Messner Reeves LLP team's collaborative healthcare experiences ensure timely and thorough legal guidance for their clients.

The firm's healthcare sector clients vary in size and services and include:

-Physicians, professional corporations, facilities, and healthcare providers of general medicine

-Mental health, dental care, specialty services, ambulatory surgery, diagnostics and others

Messner Reeves LLP attorneys represent businesses before the full range of federal and state regulatory agencies and assist with a wide range of examination application processes.

ABOUT MESSNER REEVES LLP

Messner Reeves LLP is a national full-service law firm serving clients who are individual entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 companies, and many businesses in between. In addition to the healthcare sector, the firm represents insurance carriers and agencies, banks and other financial institutions, the food and restaurant industry, engineering firms, venture capital funds, and real estate developers.

Attorney Katherine Turpen is a welcome asset to the Messner Reeves LLP healthcare team, and the firm looks forward to her future successes and accomplishments with their clients. Learn more about Katherine’s practice at Messner.com.

