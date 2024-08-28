DC Beltway Insider, Cheryl Chumley's New Novel: Faith, Family, & Justice 'Chloe'

Cheryl Chumley Chloe: Book One of Chloe's People: A Novel' (Chloe's People, 1) by Cheryl Chumley

Political commentator & Christian conservative voice Cheryl Chumley released her new faith-based novel, 'Chloe: Book One of Chloe's People: A Novel'.

Chloe’s People is a story of hope, resilience, and the unwavering love of God. I believe it will resonate with readers of all backgrounds.” — Cheryl Chumley

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, political commentator and Christian conservative voice Cheryl Chumley released her new faith-based novel, 'Chloe: Book One of Chloe's People: A Novel' (Chloe's People, 1). The novel is available now, Wednesday, August 28, 2024.This new fiction book feature is a powerful story of faith and redemption, drawing on Chumley’s years of experience as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and a state-certified private investigator. The novel explores the struggles of faith that all face at some point or another, showing how God can use the most unfortunate circumstances to show His goodness and desire to bring the lost to Him.“Chloe’s People is a story of hope, resilience, and the unwavering love of God,” said Chumley. “I believe it will resonate with readers of all backgrounds, particularly those seeking a deeper understanding of God’s grace and mercy.”Chumley’s Fall 2024 speaking and book tour begins in September, reaching faith and political groups nationwide. This speaking tour will provide forums of inspiration, motivation, and intent for the latest novel. Her featured book tour will peak this Fall as Americans seek faith and trust in Christ before the November election.“The book is exceptional for both new and lifelong believers, and I look forward to sharing it,” said Chumley.Cheryl Chumley is a political commentator, Christian conservative voice, and author. She is a former Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and a state-certified private investigator in the Commonwealth of Virginia. She is also the former principal and compliance officer of Chumley Investigations, LLC."Chloe" by Cheryl Chumley Cheryl Chumley's first novel depicts the broken childhood of young Chloe Richards and the effects of her early life on her future decisions. Topics of shame, bitterness, faith, and redemption are central to Chloe's story and her eventual turn to Christ. The young woman faces challenging odds and stigmatisms that are common for women who share in similar circumstances.Through these trials, Chloe finds that Christ is the only answer that will save her and allow for a life free from shame, guilt, and regret. This book is not just a story, but a beacon of hope for those searching for something to believe in and those struggling with their faith.As Chumley expertly depicts the challenges of childhood trauma, she shows the beautiful salvation that is available through Christ to all who believe in him. "Chloe" is a story of how a person's past does not have to define their future, a powerful message that can inspire hope in even the most challenging circumstances.ABOUT CHERYL CHUMLEYCheryl Chumley, online opinion editor and commentary writer and the host of the twice weekly "Bold and Blunt" podcast at The Washington Times , is an author of numerous bestselling political titles and is a new novelist. In her 25-plus years in journalism, she has contributed to dozens of media outlets, from The Blaze and the Heritage Foundation to The Heartland Institute and the Washington Examiner. Chumley is also an in-demand public speaker and media guest and has been featured on hundreds of national television and radio shows, including those on Fox News, Newsmax, CBN, and C-SPAN. Prior to her work in journalism and her career in writing, she served in the United States Army and then the Air Guard. Most importantly, she is the mother of four children and is family-centered and driven. Her personal journey and experiences have deeply influenced her writing, making her a relatable figure for many.

