Sullivan County Man Indicted, Charged with Filing a False Report and Perjury

SULLIVAN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Sullivan County man on charges of perjury and false reporting.

In April, at the request of 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI special agents began investigating an allegation of sexual assault against an officer with the Bristol Police Department. The alleged victim, James Midkiff, reported that the officer assaulted him and used excessive force during an arrest on April 4, 2024. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the allegations made by Midkiff were false.

Last week, the Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging James Midkiff (DOB: 3/30/98) with one count of Perjury and one count of Filing a False Report. Today, he was served in the Sullivan County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges.

