Sika Roofing and Dupont celebrate 10+ years of the sustainable EcoSmart Roof® Solution

The EcoSmart Roof®

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sika Corporation’s Roofing division is celebrating its 10+ year partnership with Dupont on offering The EcoSmart Roof®. The groundbreaking, sustainable system was first developed as a new and unique solution for building owners and specifiers alike. The EcoSmart Roof provides customers with a roofing option that’s both sustainable and good for their wallet.

The EcoSmart Roof utilizes Sarnafil® PVC roof membrane, Styrofoam™ Brand Square Edge extruded polystyrene insulation from DuPont, and a roof cover board to produce one of the longest-lasting, most sustainable roofing systems available. The unique offering combines Sika’s proven PVC roofing membranes and warranty options with a fully transferable, 50-year re-use warranty of the Styrofoam™ Brand Dupont insulation. The Sika PVC membrane can also be taken back at the end of its service life and fully recycled into new roofing membrane products.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our 10+ long partnership with Dupont to offer this highly sustainable offering to the roofing market,” said Bill Bellico, VP of Marketing and Inside Sales for Sika Corporation’s roofing division. “The combination of our products offers a unique value proposition for people looking for less impactful solutions for their projects paired with a strong track record of proven performance.”

Sika Roofing has a proven track record of over 60-years in manufacturing thermoplastic membranes around the world and all 5-foot and 10-foot Sika roofing membranes contain 10% recycled content. The addition of the roof board improves the fire resistance and wind uplift characteristics of the roofing system, with the added benefit of providing increased resistance to foot traffic to protect the overall roofing system and enhance its longevity.

“The Sika/DuPont relationship is decades strong. We are two organizations that share core values, and our commitment to sustainability is at the forefront of how we do business”, said Joe Rofrano, DuPont North America Roofing Industry Manager. “The Ecosmart roofing system, with DuPont Brand Styrofoam, delivers protection to the building and maximizes energy efficiency while being environmentally conscious.”

Styrofoam™ Brand Square Edge Extruded Polystyrene Insulation from DuPont provides the insulating properties necessary to minimize heat flow through the roofing system. This reduces heating and cooling energy consumption, with the added benefit of being reusable when your building is re-roofed. Extruded polystyrene’s ability to resist moisture, which can occur in a roof assembly due to vapor drive and other sources, allows DuPont to provide a 50-year reuse warranty, which is transferrable, on its Square Edge insulation. This means that the building owner can leave the insulation in place when the building is ready for a new roof.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.