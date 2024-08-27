Attorney General Bird Provides Back to School Safety Tips

DES MOINES—As students head back to school, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird reminds Iowans about laws and tips to keep school kids safe.

“Passing a stopped school bus is not only illegal, but also dangerous,” said Attorney General Bird. “Remember to stop for school buses and slow down in school zones. We want to keep kids safe as school starts back up.”

Never Pass a Stopped School Bus

Violations may result in a fine and suspension of the driver’s license. If the bus’s yellow lights start flashing, it means the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Drivers approaching a parked school bus must come to a complete stop at least 15 feet away. Drivers may proceed only when the bus’s red lights stop flashing and its stop arm is lifted.

Follow School Driving Permit Rules

Students driving to school with a permit must follow the permit rules and guidelines, such as travel restrictions for driving to and from school or school activities from a student’s home. School activities must be in the school district the student is enrolled in. Students can drive at any time when accompanied by an adult, but they may drive without an adult only from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Students must take the most direct route to and from school, but they may stop to refuel their vehicle at the nearest gas station on the route.

Watch for Reduced Speed Limits on and Around School Grounds

Speeding is a major cause of school-related crashes. The posted speed limit on school grounds is typically 15 mph, and speed limits are also reduced on nearby roads during school hours.

Be Aware of Surroundings

Students who walk or bike to school should be aware of traffic and other hazards. Students and parents should look both ways before crossing the street and use designated crosswalks whenever possible. Do not enter the street from between parked cars.

Tell Authorities if You See Something Suspicious

All suspicious activity should be reported immediately to school and local law enforcement. This includes if a stranger approaches a child at school or school activities and if suspicious packages or vehicles are identified on school grounds.

