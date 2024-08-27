Ukraine: Russian missile strike on hotel injures six and kills Reuters team member

Ryan Evans, a Reuters safety advisor was killed in the missile attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.

The NUJ has joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) in condemning Russia's missile attack on hotel Sapphire on 24 August killing Ryan Thomas, a British safety advisor.

Evans had worked with Reuters since 2022, counselling journalists on high-risk assignments and assisting colleagues reporting in unsafe environments including Ukrainian regions affected by Russia’s 2022 invasion. The 38-year-old advisor was found on 25 August under rubble.

A Reuters media team with six individuals from Ukraine, Latvia, Germany, the U.K and U.S were staying at hotel Sapphire in Kramorstosk when the Russian missile strike occurred late at night. The NUJ has strongly condemned the attack and joins the IFJ, NUJU and Independent Media Trade Union of Ukraine in extending solidarity to all journalists reporting on the war whilst facing daily threats to their safety.

The Governor of the Donetsk region has stated four journalists and two local residents were injured in last week’s strike with Ivan Lubysh-Kirdey, a Ukrainian cameraman in critical condition.

NUJU records show 17 journalists have been killed in the course of their work, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tomilenko Sergiy, president of the National Journalists Union of Ukraine, said:

"The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine strongly condemns the missile attack on the hotel in Kramatorsk, which resulted in the death of Ryan Evans, a safety advisor for Reuters. Such attacks on civilian infrastructure used by journalists and humanitarian workers are a war crime and a gross violation of international law. Our thoughts are with Ryan's family and colleagues, as well as with the two other Reuters employees who were injured.”

Tomilenkohas urged an end to the “barbaric attacks on civilians and media representatives” and the IFJ has called for "heightened protection of journalists and media personnel” reporting on the war.

Return to listing