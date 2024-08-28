Stitch PEO Joins athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Deliver a Human Resources Solution to the Healthcare Industry

Stitch PEO is a provider of HR, payroll, and benefits for independent healthcare providers.

Integrated HR, Payroll, and Benefits Solutions for Independent Healthcare Providers

Stitch PEO is the first PEO and provider of its kind designed specifically for independent healthcare providers.” — Rajesh Voddiraju, CEO and Founder, Stitch PEO

BRENTWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stitch PEO, a provider of healthcare-specific human resources, payroll, and benefits solutions for independent healthcare providers, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers to combine a technology platform, vetted benefits solutions, and a high-touch personal experience for an improved workplace.

Banding practices together to achieve economies of scale across Employee Benefits, HR, Payroll, and Risk & Compliance, Stitch PEO empowers healthcare practices to optimize operations and reduce costs. By streamlining these essential functions, Stitch PEO addresses common workforce challenges, helping practices attract and retain top talent. With a comprehensive platform for recruiting, hiring, onboarding, and HR management, Stitch PEO alleviates administrative burdens, allowing practitioners to focus more on patient care. In June 2024, Stitch PEO secured $8.75 million in seed funding to enhance its tailored services for independent medical practices.

“Stitch PEO is the first PEO and provider of its kind designed specifically for independent healthcare providers,” said Rajesh Voddiraju, CEO and Founder, Stitch PEO. “Like athenahealth’s Marketplace program, our services band healthcare groups together and establish a community to deliver exclusive benefits, impactful human resources support and enhance compliance practices, further ensuring success in their markets across the country.”

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth’s vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Stitch PEO joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Stitch PEO’s new integrated application, please visit Stitch PEO’s product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Stitch PEO

Stitch is the first PEO of its kind, dedicated to banding independent healthcare groups together to achieve greater economies of scale and a network of thriving practices. As a healthcare-focused workforce solution with state-of-the-art tools, a comprehensive suite of services, and a co-employment model, Stitch supports human resources administration, top-tier employee benefits and benefits administration, compliance adherence, and employee engagement, leading to happier employees and happier patients. Through Stitch, healthcare groups directly combat staffing shortages, administrative overhead, unobtainable benefit packages, and controlling costs, transforming employee management in healthcare and empowering practices and providers to refocus on their patients and communities. For more information, visit stitchpeo.com.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization’s specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

