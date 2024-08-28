HeartWork Organizing Celebrates Save Your Photos Month with September Open House

Residents on the Main Line (PA) are Invited to Discover 20 Ways to Enjoy Family Photos

People get easily overwhelmed facing a lifetime of family photos, videos, and mementos. Professional photo organizers take all that stress away.” — Darla DeMorrow, owner of HeartWork Organizing

WAYNE, PA, USA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeartWork Organizing is celebrating “Save Your Photos Month” with an open house taking place on Sunday, September 15, 2024 from 2-5 PM at 512 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087. Participants will have the opportunity to view and interact with twenty different ways to preserve, enjoy and share family photos from one generation to another.This is an opportunity to leisurely experience more than twenty ways to enjoy family photos in print, on digital devices, and via video.“Save Your Photos Month” is an annual initiative sponsored by The Photo Managers each September. Professional photo managers improve the lives of their clients by helping them organize, safeguard, and celebrate their precious memories through expert photo organizing and management services.“We started “Save Your Photos Month” to highlight the critical importance of preserving our photo legacies,” explains Cathi Nelson, CEO and founder of The Photo Managers. “Photos capture our most cherished memories and milestones, but these invaluable treasures can be lost or forgotten without proper care and organization. Through "Save Your Photos Month," our goal is to educate people on the significance of safeguarding their photos against decay and loss and introduce them to the invaluable expertise of professional photo organizers. Our goal for this year's celebrations is to ensure that more families and individuals have the knowledge and tools to protect and celebrate their photographic histories.”"Save Your Photos Month" is defined by the engaging activities open to the public, in-person throughout the US, international events, and online. These events increase awareness of the importance of protecting one’s photos, videos, and treasured items against threats like extreme weather events like hurricanes, floods, and fires in the news. Technology also presents both an opportunity and a threat. There is also a palpable need to tame the overwhelming volume of digital content created every day on phones and online.“People get easily overwhelmed facing a lifetime of family photos, videos, and mementos,” according to Darla DeMorrow, owner of HeartWork Organizing. “Professional photo organizers take all that stress away. We are now celebrating 20 years of keeping people organized on the Main Line and throughout the country. We added photo organizing services over a dozen years ago, and it has become one of our most popular and essential organizing services. Everyone who is downsizing, moving, inheriting photos from family, or just getting a new computer will eventually have to consider what to do with their photos and how to tell their story.”RSVPs required at: https://www.mixily.com/event/7013221148339533376 The open house on September 15, 2024 is for anyone who wants to see, touch, and learn about twenty fun things to do with their photos including:Print photosDigital photosSlides and negativesFilms, movies, and videoScrapbooks and albumsDocuments and lettersMementos, trophies, military medals, and more

