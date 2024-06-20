10 Things Organized People Do in a Heat Wave
Ways to Keep Cool When Temperatures and Stressors Rise
If you are already feeling stressed, overwhelmed, and running late, then an extreme weather event can really disrupt your day. But having a plan for a heat wave keeps your life running more smoothly.”WAYNE, PA, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Record temperatures affect more than electric bills. When the weather heats up, people who are already stressed and frustrated can become even more so. While much of the country is currently under a heat dome, this will likely only be the first heat wave of the season.
— Darla DeMorrow, HeartWork Organizing
Darla DeMorrow, Certified Professional Organizer and owner of HeartWork Organizing, offers these tips on keeping your cool when it’s just too hot. "If you are already feeling stressed, overwhelmed, and running late," says DeMorrow, "then an extreme weather event can really disrupt your day. Having a plan for a heat wave keeps your life running more smoothly."
Staying cool under pressure takes a little planning, which is where professional organizers excel, but anyone can chill with these ideas.
1. Beat the heat by slowing down, moving activities into a cooler location, hydrating well, and resting more than usual.
2. Use a programmable thermostat to put comfort on autopilot. Modern thermostats allow for setting different target temperatures for day, night, and away times. Programmable thermostats can cool a home's main areas while people are in it and increase the target temp a few degrees when people are usually out.
3. Care for pets. Even indoor pets need more water. Plan walks during cooler times of the day. Don’t leave dogs outside unsupervised. Don’t leave pets in the car. Offer ice as a treat or in their water bowl.
4. Use big appliances less or at night when air conditioning units don't have to work quite as hard. Line dry clothes outdoors. Run the dishwasher only at night. Turn off idle printers and computers.
5. Cook differently. Eat more fresh and frozen fruit, which helps with hydration. Make cold sandwiches. Beef up salads with beans and cold protein (shredded chicken, beef, salmon). Use the microwave for main dishes. Order in. Anything to avoid cranking up the stove and oven.
6. Carry a water bottle. Drink before becoming thirsty to avoid headaches, nausea, and confusion that comes with heat exposure.
7. Slow down. Rushing is harder when everyone is hot and cranky.
8. Plan ahead. Batch errands. Anticipate roadwork everywhere. Expect community activities may cancel due to heat or illness. Reschedule if needed.
9. Keep cars cooler. Take out anything that could melt, like chocolate or flimsy plastics. Crack your windows when parked. Park in a garage or in the shade when possible.
10. Be old-fashioned. Take a cool shower before bed. Mist sheets lightly at bedtime. Run a fan in rooms where the air conditioning can't quite keep up.
Darla DeMorrow
HeartWorkOrg.com
+1 856-905-3202
email us here