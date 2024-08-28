Dr. Michael L. Scagnelli Recognized as a 2024 NJ Top Dentist

Dr. Michael L. Scagnelli

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Dr. Michael L. Scagnelli based on merit for 2024

MATAWAN, NJ, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Dentists is proud to announce that Dr. Michael L. Scagnelli has been reviewed and approved for 2024, marking his ninth consecutive year receiving this prestigious recognition. Dr. Scagnelli, a specialist in general and cosmetic dentistry, continues to welcome new patients at his long-established practice in Matawan, NJ. Founded in the 1940s, Dr. Scagnelli's practice has a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality dental care.

Dr. Scagnelli is known for his compassionate and gentle approach, ensuring that patients feel at ease during their visits. He takes the time to thoroughly explain procedures, helping patients understand their dental care and feel comfortable throughout their treatment.

Dr. Scagnelli offers a comprehensive range of services, including bonded fillings, dentures, crowns, bridges, implants, root canals, and “All on Four” implant-supported dentures, providing his patients with a wide array of options for maintaining and restoring their oral health.

To learn more about Dr. Michael L. Scagnelli and his practice, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/michaelscagnellidmd

---

About Us

NJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com.


Marissa Pane
NJ Top Docs
+1 908-288-7240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Michael L. Scagnelli Recognized as a 2024 NJ Top Dentist

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Marissa Pane
NJ Top Docs
+1 908-288-7240
Company/Organization
USA Top Docs
460 Park Ave., Second Floor
Scotch Plains, New Jersey, 07076
United States
+1 908-288-7240
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Dr. Michael L. Scagnelli Recognized as a 2024 NJ Top Dentist
Dr. Santiago Centurion of Dermatology Associates of Central NJ Awarded As 2024 NJ Top Doc
Dr. Rick J. Pumill of Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai Approved As 2024 NJ Top Doc
View All Stories From This Author