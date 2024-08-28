Dr. Michael L. Scagnelli Recognized as a 2024 NJ Top Dentist

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Dr. Michael L. Scagnelli based on merit for 2024

MATAWAN, NJ, USA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Dentists is proud to announce that Dr. Michael L. Scagnelli has been reviewed and approved for 2024, marking his ninth consecutive year receiving this prestigious recognition. Dr. Scagnelli, a specialist in general and cosmetic dentistry, continues to welcome new patients at his long-established practice in Matawan, NJ. Founded in the 1940s, Dr. Scagnelli's practice has a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality dental care.Dr. Scagnelli is known for his compassionate and gentle approach, ensuring that patients feel at ease during their visits. He takes the time to thoroughly explain procedures, helping patients understand their dental care and feel comfortable throughout their treatment.Dr. Scagnelli offers a comprehensive range of services, including bonded fillings, dentures, crowns, bridges, implants, root canals, and “All on Four” implant-supported dentures, providing his patients with a wide array of options for maintaining and restoring their oral health.To learn more about Dr. Michael L. Scagnelli and his practice, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/michaelscagnellidmd ---About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.